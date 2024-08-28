Tens of thousands of students are returning to campus or moving to London, Ont. for the first time to begin their journeys at Western. Orientation Week kicks off the back-to-school season at Western, with the official 2024-2025 academic year beginning Sept. 5.

London Mayor Josh Morgan, BA’02, MA’04, a grad and former Western staff member, welcomed incoming and returning students.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome Western students back to London. As a Western grad myself I know exactly what those first few weeks back on campus feel like. Whether you’re just starting first year or nearing the end of your degree, I hope you feel safe and at home in our city. Here’s to a great year!”

More than 5,200 first-year students will move into their new homes across 12 residence buildings between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

“We are excited to welcome our newest students and welcome back our full community to campus,” said Western President Alan Shepard.

“The start of a new academic year is a special time – you can feel the enthusiasm and sense of anticipation for students wherever they are in their academic journey. I want to wish everyone a successful year.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A Canadian leader

Western’s Orientation Week programming includes welcome activities to suit all students, from sports to community volunteering to art and karaoke, with a focus on building connection and belonging.

Safety, inclusion and setting students up for academic and personal success are key elements of OWeek. Care Hubs – tents with water, snacks, charging stations and safety supplies – are available in high-traffic areas across campus. Information and support can be sought at any hub.

Sophs, upper-year Western students who run OWeek, are trained extensively. About 900 student leaders are educated on first aid, mental health, suicide prevention and gender-based and sexual violence – one of the largest orientation training programs in the country.

The training is made possible by collaboration between several Western units and groups, including housing, student experience, facilities management, the University Students’ Council and Western Special Constable Service, among others.

Sophs are prepared for emergencies and are also available to walk students to and from events.

Both faculty and residence Sophs receive the comprehensive training and education to ensure they’re ready to address any needs as the primary point of contact – sometimes called ‘first friend’ – for the students they’re mentoring.

Community service

Western students give back to the community with Orientation Serves, or OServes, a long-running feature of OWeek. On Sept. 7, first-year students will engage with local non-profit organizations to learn and volunteer in an on-campus session.

Opportunities include woodworking with Stem2Stern, writing cards to boost the spirits of children with serious illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, playing sports with Special Olympic athletes and creating promotional videos for the Gender Equality Coalition of Ontario.

The community-engaged learning initiative – one of many at Western – is designed to help new students connect with the city they’ll call home for the next four years. It often generates new volunteers for local organizations.

International, Indigenous students supported

Western International is welcoming more than 1,000 students from around the world to campus with two weeks’ worth of live and online programming, followed by key events throughout September. There are 100 student leaders involved in International Orientation, which began Aug. 26.

“Starting university is such an incredible moment. It’s an exciting part of anybody’s educational journey. We really want to honour that.” – Lily Cho, vice-provost and associate vice-president (international)

In addition to typical orientation offerings – a Western Mustangs football game, social events and academic support – the international programming is tailored to meet the needs of students navigating an immigration system and adjusting to life in a new country or city.

That includes English language practice, a clinic with instructions on applying for a social insurance number and information about nearby shopping or local bus routes.

This year’s International Orientation also recognizes parents and families who may be arriving in London, Ont. along with their students. Lunches, dinners and sessions targeted to parents are among the offerings.

All activities highlight the diversity of perspectives students bring to Western’s campus, Cho said.

Indigenous students will be welcomed with an orientation program on Aug. 30, which will include not just on-campus support but education about the wider community.

An all-day event, Indigenous Orientation brings together staff, upper-year and incoming students to get to know one another. Coordinated by the Indigenous Student Centre, the program includes a campus tour and an off-campus outing in addition to a review of academic and Indigenous supports available at Western.

Support doesn’t stop

Services for students are available before they even set foot on Western’s campus, and those wraparound supports continue throughout the year – not just during OWeek.

Western’s Student Experience office provides a rich array of transitional supports for first-year students, as well as programs to serve Mustangs at all points during their degrees.

From academic counselling to online training to health and wellness, there are opportunities to answer any questions, address needs and help Western’s student body find belonging.