Theo Jean Cuthand, an experimental and narrative filmmaker and indie game developer, joins Western this fall as the new Indigenous artist-in-residence.

Cuthand’s works have been shown in festivals and galleries internationally, including the Tribeca Film Festival, Whitney Museum of American Art, Museum of Modern Art in New York City and the National Gallery of Canada.

“Theo is bringing an exciting expertise to Western with his experience in short experimental narrative videos and films about queer identity and love, sexuality, madness and Indigeneity,” said Alena Robin, chair of the department of visual arts. “These are timely topics that are of concern to our students, department, campus and London community.”

Cuthand, who grew up in Saskatchewan, is Plains Cree/Scots and a member of Little Pine First Nation. Currently living in Toronto, Ont., Cuthand said he is looking forward to teaching courses at Western and learning more about the arts community in London, Ont.

Connecting with students is a key priority.

“I hope to get students to think critically about the world and get them to work in different ways,” Cuthand said, noting that approach is beneficial to any artistic practice.

He also enjoys learning from students and emerging artists as they allow him to “challenge the things he was taught,” using that reciprocal dialogue and relationship to ultimately make more interesting art.

As a filmmaker and indie game developer, Cuthand uses a variety of media to challenge traditional architypes and themes and bring new perspectives to light, including those of the Indigiqueer and Two-Spirit community. Cuthand’s work has a punk and do-it-yourself aesthetic that illustrates issues of colonialism, repatriation, climate change and themes of queer and trans desire.

Using a low-fi and zine aesthetic, which draws on visual and conceptual fragments from a variety of mixed-media, allows viewers to relate more intimately with complex issues.

“I find using a personal tone to the larger themes of living as an Indigiqueer person in a huge settler colonial project helps people connect to issues that seem more abstract,” Cuthand said.

Cuthand continues Indigenous artist-in-residence tradition

Western’s Indigenous artist-in-residence role was created in 2021 based on the Faculty of Arts and Humanities commitment to anti-racism and the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The program supports a First Nations, Métis or Inuk artist in the research, creation and production of new artistic work. The position includes access to studio space, equipment, staff support and other resources at Western. It will include periodic activities that intersect with coursework and departmental events.

The inaugural position was held by Kelly Greene from 2021 to 2023 and Leith Mahkewa held the position last year.

Courses will explore Indigenous representation, resistance

Cuthand will teach an Indigenous cinema course through Western’s Program in Film Studies that will give students the opportunity to view films from a range of global filmmakers and artists to which they may otherwise not have access. Students will reflect on Indigenous representations from outsiders, and the subsequent development of Indigenous cinema by Indigenous people around the world. Students will gain a deeper understanding of how colonization has affected Indigenous people and the unique ways Indigenous filmmakers represent resistance, resurgence and resilience.

During the winter term, Cuthand will teach a course in video game design which will “untap a new synergy in the department,” according to Robin. The course, SA 3694B Decolonial Indie Video Game Development, will study decolonization in gaming and analyze popular titles through a critical lens. Students will have a hands-on opportunity to develop their own game ideas and enhance skills in digital illustration and coding as they create prototypes of their games.

Cuthand also studies repatriation of Indigenous artifacts from museums. He is researching how museums are addressing the complex issue and how Indigenous communities are involved in the discussions and process.

During his residency at Western, Cuthand plans to develop a video game to further illustrate the relationship between artifacts and museums, and the issue of ownership and display of ancestral remains. The video work, although playful and whimsical in design, will have important educational messages for audiences. The game prototype will be shown in a group exhibition at ArtLab Gallery in November.

‘Difficult, amusing, honest work’

Cuthand often uses humour or absurdity to disarm viewers and draw them into conversations about challenging topics and themes.

“I look forward to a future continuing to create difficult, amusing, honest work,” he said.

Embracing the longstanding tradition of using punk aesthetic for social commentary, he brings light to contemporary issues in a way that invites meaningful discussions from many perspectives.

Collaborations with artists such as Cuthand are part of a wider movement by Western’s department of visual arts to ensure the arts are included in important discussions about global challenges. The department hopes to use faculty expertise in areas of sustainability, activism and Indigenous issues to train the next generation of artists, art historians and museum professional to consider social and environment justice in their work.

With the reaction to visual arts new minor in social and environmental justice, it is clear there is demand from students to explore how the arts and creativity can be tools to advocate for tangible change, Robin said.

GET INVOLVED

To learn more about visual arts at Western and upcoming events by the Indigenous artist-in-residence visit: www.uwo.ca/visarts.

Find Cuthand’s work on his Instagram or website.