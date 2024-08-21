Western students and researchers travelled to dozens of countries this summer to explore diverse cultures, landscapes and perspectives through international courses, field research and academic partnerships.

Educating global citizens and boosting international collaboration to help drive change are among the university’s priorities in its new global engagement plan, Western in the World.

Western News collected a series of photos to give a glimpse into some of the life-changing student trips and productive research missions over the last few months.

Do you have an international project or journey to share? We want to hear from you. Reach out at western.news@uwo.ca.