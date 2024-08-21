Western students and researchers travelled to dozens of countries this summer to explore diverse cultures, landscapes and perspectives through international courses, field research and academic partnerships.
Educating global citizens and boosting international collaboration to help drive change are among the university’s priorities in its new global engagement plan, Western in the World.
Western News collected a series of photos to give a glimpse into some of the life-changing student trips and productive research missions over the last few months.
Do you have an international project or journey to share? We want to hear from you. Reach out at western.news@uwo.ca.
Western students played in the World Association of Symphonic Bands and Ensembles Youth Wind Orchestra in Gwangju-Gyeonbggi, South Korea. (L to R) Western Science student Max Zhang on trombone, Kendal Paige Morrison – a past participant of Western’s Initiative for Scholarly Excellence – on bassoon, bachelor of music student Alex Rozenberg on baritone sax and master of music student Johnny Tan on clarinet. (Johnny Tan/Western Music)
Earth sciences professor Gordon Osinski did field research in the Haughton impact crater on Devon Island, Nunavut, in Canada’s far north. “Words can’t describe today. Such an awe inspiring helicopter traverse of Devon Island: from sampling the ancient 2.5 billion-year-old Canadian Shield to investigating the glacial history of this under explored island,” Osinski wrote in one social media update. (Gordon Osinski/Twitter)
Michele Wong, a fourth-year health sciences student, participated in a summer research program at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Wong said she was gald to be given the opportunity to explore a new medical system and broaden her diabetes research. “I hope to share this experience with my peers and recognize the importance of developing intercultural competencies in today’s globalized world as a future health care provider,” Wong said. (Submitted)
A group of Indigenous students from Western took a study tour to Costa Rica through Western International’s Global Connect program. They connected with local Indigenous community members and heard from lecturers on Indigenous rights, advocacy and the social movements of Indigenous people in Costa Rica. They also toured museums, took part in canoe trips, and learned about medicinal plants, cacao and local food. (Submitted)
Yu Xin (Steve) Xia, a second-year nursing student studied abroad at the National University of Singapore this summer. Xia previously lived in Singapore as a child and said he was beyond excited to return, reconnect with the country’s cultural and meet new people from all over the world. (Submitted)
Gender, sexuality and women’s studies professor Erica Lawson (third from right) is leading a new community-based, survivor-centred project in Liberia to document and commemorate sexual violence against women during the Liberian Civil Wars. She traveled to Liberia with Amanda Grzyb (second from right), professor of information and media studies, to meet with Liberian project collaborators, Cerue Garlo (second from left) and Vaima Flomo (fourth from right), and consult with local partners, stakeholders and survivors, including women leaders at the Peace Hut in the community of Totota. (Submitted)
Students in the Destination Theatre course at Western “indulge their love of live performance” and deepen their drama education by experiencing theatre abroad in London, England or New York. This year’s trip to London, England, also included lectures, workshops and seminars hosted by artists and scholars from the University of London, the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. (Submitted)
Hannah Lenon, a fourth-year anthropology student travelled to North Madagascar to learn about sustainable ways to support local populations through ecotourism and how climate change has affected locals. “As a child of immigrants and a anthropology student, I am always excited to see how cultures change and form over time, but also how ubiquitous friendship, grit and happiness are,” Lenon said. (Submitted)
A Western Spanish course offered students the chance to travel to Holguin, Cuba, for community-engaged learning. The program prioritizes collaboration with local residents, including knowledge exchange, language development and developing sustainable solutions to community-identified needs. (Submitted)
Twelve students in medicine, dentistry, nursing or other health fields travelled to Kenya as part of the Global Skills Opportunity program focused on boosting equity and diversity understanding among Canadian health-care workers. The summer 2024 group spent time at St. Mary’s Mission Hospital in Rift Valley, Kenya. (Submitted)
Western Spanish students travelled to San Luis Potosí, Mexico, for an immersive learning experience focused on acquiring language and cultural knowledge, including local history, art, food and Indigenous cultures. They participated in authentic hands-on activities such as traditional mezcal production, culinary traditions and Indigenous embroidery practices. (Submitted)