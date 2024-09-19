A colossal change, both literally and figuratively, is on the horizon for southwestern Ontario’s economic landscape, and Western is set to play a pivotal role.

Volkswagen, the world’s largest automaker, is preparing to build a massive, $20-billion electric vehicle (EV) battery cell gigafactory in St. Thomas, Ont., just 30 kms from campus. Once completed, the gigafactory (a factory focused on clean energy technologies) will be the largest advanced manufacturing facility in Canada and the fourth largest structure in the world, behind only the Boeing Everett Factory in Washington, the Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia and the Jean-Luc Lagardère Plant at the Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France.

Yang Zhao, a mechanical and materials engineering professor, develops next-generation EV batteries and nanomaterials that have enormous potential to solve challenges related to energy storage, conversion and environmental pollution.

Last week, Zhao joined Western President Alan Shepard, David Muir, associate vice-president (innovation and strategic partnerships) and senior leaders from across campus at the Advanced Manufacturing Park. The group showcased the university’s preparedness to lead real change in the province’s ever-growing EV sector to David Wai, Ontario’s Deputy Minister of Colleges and Universities.

Zhao, who completed his PhD under the supervision of former Canada Research Chair in Development of Nanomaterials for Clean Energy X.L. (Andy) Sun, now leads Western’s Materials and Interfaces for Energy Storage Lab following Sun’s retirement.

Using synchrotron-based X-ray techniques, one of the most effective methods for probing materials, Zhao and his team study how chemistry for different energy-storage devices interact with one another, specifically for solid-state batteries. A desirable alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries store more power, last longer and are safer.

“For battery-powered vehicles, storage is everything. The battery needs to hold a charge for as long as possible to make the whole thing worthwhile,” said Zhao. “Right now, lithium-ion batteries are the proven industry standard, but I don’t believe they’re the answer to the problem. I think solid-state batteries could be even better.”

Zhao recognizes Volkswagen and other major players in the EV race bring years of research and development experience, but he notes there are always multiple approaches to solving challenges. That is where Western can play a significant role, as Zhao and researchers like him can conceive giga-sized ideas and work on them on a nanoscale to get answers.

“We work at quite a fundamental level,” said Zhao. “We want to understand the mechanisms in the battery while developing new chemistry or new materials. For a company like Volkswagen, we can help answer some fundamental or scientific questions for them and hopefully, one day, we can work together on the next big thing in batteries.”

Speed of business

Surface Science Western, recognized as Canada’s premier surface analysis and materials characterization facility, works with automotive manufacturers from across North America on more than 100 projects each year, helping them solve countless research and development questions. With the EV market on the move studying battery materials and chemistry to improve range and charging capacity while addressing degradation challenges and sustainability concerns is a priority.

“With more than 40 years of experience in the automotive industry and our ability to work at the speed of business, particularly in materials analysis, Surface Science Western can readily provide services related to the EV industry and its supply chain when Volkswagen is ready to go,” said Mark Biesinger, Surface Science Western director.

“We are really excited about the EV sector’s potential and the significant investment being made in Ontario, which is not only creating thousands of jobs, but truly revitalizing the automotive industry in the province.”

Surface Science Western’s ability to solve problems quickly positions it well to assist with supply-chain and other production-related challenges, such as testing materials and metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite.

“The tools and techniques we have are applicable to aerospace, defence, nuclear, mining, mineralogy and automotive sectors, which includes electric vehicles,” said Biesinger. “Materials are materials, and we have the tools that allow us to look at all sorts, including things you would use in the EV sector.”

Based at the Western Discovery Park, Surface Science Western researchers have produced more than 500 publications and have been granted eight patents in the field of materials and surface analyses since the facility’s launch in 1981.

Mining for answers

An expert in mineral science, Desmond Moser conducts research using Western’s Zircon and Accessory Phase Laboratory (ZAPLab), the only one like it in Canada. He analyzes geological materials like meteorites and other rare minerals collected in the Americas, Africa and Europe.

“If you were to ask most Earth scientists, putting aside their own personal research, what are the two biggest and most pressing problems for society, they would likely say, ‘the transition to green energy and climate change.’ The two are tightly linked, so it is great that Ontario is making such a massive push to get in the EV market,” said Moser, chair and professor in the department of Earth sciences.

Moser also collaborates with Western’s Resource Geoscience group, including new professor Jeremiah Shuster, who studies the geomicrobiology of metals.

For proprietary reasons, Moser understands EV manufacturers breaking ground in Ontario will manage most of their research and development internally but may also rely on researchers like Shuster and Wyatt Bain, the incoming Robert W. Hodder Chair in Economic Geology, for their expertise on mining and sustainable resource management in the province. Ontario is a globally significant producer of critical minerals like lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite.

“Volkswagen is going to have to build its supply chain from scratch. They are quite clear that they aren’t miners, they’re a car company, so when it comes to evaluating a potential source of lithium, or whichever critical element they want, and the impacts, they need trained geoscientists. We have the capacity to train for these future jobs. We have the expertise,” said Moser.

Accelerated training

Once completed, the Volkswagen EV gigafactory is expected to create 4,500 new jobs and an additional 30,000 to 35,000 jobs within the local supply chain. As chair, Moser is looking at ways to reinvent Earth sciences’ professional master’s program and accelerate training for students in anything from geophysics to geology.

“Volkswagen is very interested in training people for their supply chain and the need has never been greater for highly qualified personnel in the region,” said Moser. “With our faculty and facilities, Western is uniquely positioned to prepare students with the education and skills EV companies are looking for.”