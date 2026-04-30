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Fractures can happen in an instant – a slip on the ice, a misstep in the kitchen, a quiet fall at home.

For older adults the consequences are often life-altering, triggering a cascade of complications that can threaten independence and long-term health.

At Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, a new orthogeriatric fellowship program is training physicians to deliver more coordinated, specialized care for this growing patient population.

Launched in 2024, it is the first of its kind in Canada.

Under the leadership of Dr. Jenny Thain, a geriatrician and associate professor in the division of geriatric medicine, the program reflects a shift in how fragility fractures are understood – not just as orthopaedic injuries, but as complex medical events requiring coordinated care.

“Orthogeriatrics offers integrated, interdisciplinary care across the entire patient journey,” she said. “Patients receive timely surgery and care that focuses on the prevention and management of post-operative complications, rehabilitation and prevention of the next fracture.”

Integrating care, improving outcomes

The fellowship builds on a model Thain helped establish at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), where a dedicated hip fracture unit brings together emergency physicians, orthopaedic surgeons, geriatricians, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and other specialists under a coordinated model of care.

Since the unit’s launch in 2018, the results have been significant, with lower mortality rates, fewer complications and more patients returning home within weeks of their injury.

“For frail older adults, those outcomes matter enormously,” said Thain, who also serves as clinical lead for hip fracture with Ontario Health. “It enables these patients to preserve their independence and quality of life.”

Now, through the fellowship, that approach is also shaping how physicians are trained.

The one-year program immerses fellows in care across acute, rehabilitation and outpatient settings, with rotations in osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease clinics, fracture follow-up and falls prevention.

In 2025, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry celebrated the graduation of Canada’s first orthogeriatric fellow, marking a significant step forward in specialized geriatric training.

That momentum is continuing, with interest growing across Canada and internationally.

A leader shaped by mentorship

Thain’s own path has been shaped by strong mentorship, particularly from women in medicine. She credits the meaningful growth of support networks for women physicians with creating opportunities to share stories, build connections and support the next generation of physicians.

Her advice to trainees is simple.

“Follow the area that sparks your interest and brings you passion,” she said. “And don’t take on too much at once.”

For Thain, every outcome improved, every fracture prevented and every fellow trained leads to something larger – patients returning home, regaining independence and living longer, healthier lives.

“We’re thinking differently about aging and recovery,” she said. “This is about building a system that truly meets the needs of patients and their families.”

Learn more about how Western is optimizing health for all.