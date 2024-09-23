Connor Campbell lives with a true sense of curiosity.

He’ll tell you fast facts about gravity or genetics, interesting tidbits he says he “can’t stop thinking about” once he discovers them.

His love of learning and new experiences led the first-year medical sciences student to find passions in not just science, but piano, hockey and community volunteering.

“I find it so interesting to understand how the world around me actually works. Every aspect of science encourages me to learn something I didn’t already know,” he said.

Campbell, from Frog Lake First Nation, is now embarking on a new journey of learning at Western by pursuing both medical sciences at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and business at Ivey Business School, where he has an early conditional acceptance. He hopes to become a doctor.

“The opportunity to do a dual degree in five years is pretty fantastic, that’s what brought me to Western,” Campbell said.

“It gives me two of the most sought-after degrees in Canada. The thing that attracts me most is that I can do almost anything with it.” – Connor Campbell, first-year medical sciences student

Western also appealed to Campbell because of its environment. He moved to London, Ont. from Winnipeg, Man.

“It’s the right size and location for me. I did not want a huge city or a massive university.”

‘Celebrated and acknowledged’

Campbell is also looking forward to studying in an environment with other Indigenous students. He is a recipient of the National Indigenous Scholarship, which provides $50,000 to five Indigenous undergraduate students at Western.

“I attended schools growing up that had no Indigenous population or a very limited one. I never got to interact with other Indigenous people, which I really wanted to do, so I’m pretty excited that there is a good Indigenous Student Centre here. I feel like Indigenous culture and students are being acknowledged and celebrated.”

Campbell said the scholarship will help financially – especially with the ability to travel home to see his parents – but it also has special meaning.

“It’s kind of bringing peace to my family. All of their hard work over the past generations is finally paying off. My mom is very smart, I know she would have given anything to have the opportunity I’m having right now – she had what it took, but it just wasn’t an option,” he said.

“I wasn’t just winning it for me, I was winning it for my mom and grandma.”

Bear Clan Patrol

Campbell’s been on a journey to reconnect with his Indigenous roots. His grandmother attended a residential school and his grandfather was forced to move to the city for work.

“We lost a lot of the culture and language. We’ve been trying our best to get it back,” he said.

Back home, Campbell volunteered with a group called Bear Clan Patrol, which hands out clothing, food and medical supplies to people who need them in downtown Winnipeg. He appreciated the chance to meet and interact with people in a personal way.

“It allowed me to work with people who embodied these Indigenous values and traits that I really value.”

It also solidified his desire to pursue medicine. Campbell hopes to shine light on the health disparities affecting Indigenous populations and seek solutions.

He dreams of developing a cure or treatment for a disease, like HIV, that disproportionately affects Indigenous people.

“I would like to make it easier for people living in Manitoba, especially Indigenous people who have a difficult time, and raise awareness for these imbalances.”

After seeing the stigma and stereotypes that affected the people he met through Bear Clan Patrol, Campbell was particularly inspired to receive his scholarship and start his studies at Western.

“As much as the money means a lot – it is helping significantly – what means the most is the principle of winning the scholarship, the recognition that being Indigenous is something to be proud of.”

National Indigenous Scholarship Recipients

Connor Campbell, Frog Lake First Nation

Sara Boston, Batchewana First Nation

Pawaken Koostachin-Chakasim, Attawapiskat First Nation

Tapwewin Koostachin-Chakasim, Attawapiskat First Nation

Amber Showers, Eelünaapéewi Lahkéewiit