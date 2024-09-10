As the winner of Survivor season 42, first-year Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry MD student Maryanne Oketch is taking lessons learned from the show to her medical school training.

In 2021, while working on her master’s degree, she competed on the reality competition series Survivor, with her season airing in 2022. She outwitted, outplayed and outlasted 17 other castaways to become just the second Canadian and second Black woman to win the game. A previous Western grad, Erika Casupanan, BA’11, won Survivor the season prior.

Oketch explained that in her family, if they love something, they don’t just passively experience it. They try to do it, jump in and experience it fully. She was always encouraged to follow her passion. She loved Survivor, so she applied and was elated when she found out she would be competing on the show.

Now, she is following her love and passion for medicine and training to be a doctor at Schulich Medicine.

Oketch plans to use the lessons she learned on Survivor to help her in her medical school journey.

“I think the biggest thing about going on Survivor was showing myself that if I put my mind to something and I have a passion, I’ll be able to do it. Being able to have that confidence is super important,” Oketch said.

“Before I won, there was a moment when I reached rock bottom, when I thought that my game was going to blow up. I had no chance of winning and everything was just up in the air. Even though I had hit rock bottom, I still persevered and was able to win after that moment. It shows that throughout the highs and lows of medical school that I will be able to see the light at the end – becoming a physician.”

Oketch completed her bachelor’s degree in integrated science at McMaster University before obtaining a master of theological studies at Tyndale University.

“I’ve always been passionate about being able to heal people, whether it’s spiritually or physically, and I realized there was this disconnect between faith-based communities and science communities,” Oketch said. “I have a passion for both, so I wanted to integrate the two fields. What better way to do that than in medicine, where you’re able to build relationships with people and meet them where they’re at. Whether that’s going and talking to them about science, about what’s going on physically and medically, or integrating their faith or spiritual backgrounds, to help with healing the whole body.”

Oketch’s interest in medicine was first sparked by her endless curiosity, wanting to understand how things work, and a desire to connect with people. She was initially introduced to the field of medicine because her mom was an international medical graduate (IMG) – a physician who obtained her medical degree outside of Canada – from Kenya.

“I remember her going through the IMG process and being really inspired by her – she was doing this with young children, and it can be very difficult, especially if you’re internationally trained and not a Canadian-born citizen.”

Oketch said the first week of medical school has been a “fun and surreal experience” after being out of school for a few years and returning to a learning environment with 150 other people in a classroom.

She was thrilled to learn she’d been accepted to Schulich Medicine because of her personal connection to London, Ont.

“London holds a very close place in my heart because when we immigrated to Canada, we moved to London, so it’s really a full circle moment.”

Oketch also chose Schulich Medicine because the classes are taught through a flipped classroom module – students learn at home asynchronously and then consolidate their learnings in class. She’s especially looking forward to the clinical skills sessions.

“Being able to do something physical with my hands and really learning those practical tools that I will be using for my whole career is something that’s very exciting,” she said.

Her goal for her future career includes developing longitudinal relationships with patients – whether working in family medicine or working with people with chronic diseases, diabetes or sickle cell disease.

Inspiring the next generation

When Oketch is not in the classroom, she is inspiring the next generation as a speaker with the Canadian Youth Speakers Bureau. She gives talks related to identity and resiliency at elementary and high schools across Ontario.

Oketch is also a science communicator and was the host of TVO’s digital-first series Know Brainers, where she explained scientific ideas from the elementary school curriculum in a way that’s fun, such as demonstrating concepts like buoyancy with a cardboard boat race.

Starting this fall, you can catch Oketch as the new host of the TVO digital series, Nerds on Health Care, a series to help people better understand the various aspects of health care by breaking it down into an accessible and easily digestible format.

“Health care is communication. You’re communicating to a large population, and it’s so important in medicine because it is a service-based career. You are working with patients who are seeing you in their most vulnerable moments. It is vital to know how to communicate with patients, so they understand what you’re saying, and they know you’re hearing what they’re saying,” said Oketch.

“I think the communication aspect is crucial in medicine, and I feel this will help in my role as a future physician.”