Liam Peters and Zaidis Deleary have been singing since they were young boys.

When they had the chance to join a group learning how to sing and drum pow wow-style, they were eager to develop their skills so they could one day pass on the traditional Indigenous practices to the next generation.

“Seeing all these people, our uncles and older cousins singing, it made us want to do it. We wanted to pick it up and be the next ones to keep it going,” Peters said. “Now we’re perfecting it. We have fun.”

Every other week, they head to Culture Nights at the Wampum Learning Lodge at Western to learn singing and drumming from Raymond Deleary, alongside other young Indigenous men who are connecting to their roots or deepening their cultural and musical understanding.

The bi-weekly cultural sessions are open to Indigenous people across the local community– not just Western students – and feature pow wow fitness classes (also open to non-Indigenous participants), traditional Indigenous crafting such as beading and caribou hair tufting in addition to Deleary’s group.

“For me, it’s about reciprocity, because somebody was able to do that for me when I was a child. My father, my uncles ensured we had a space where we could learn these practices, learn to sing and drum and understand our ways of being around the drum,” Deleary said.

“Reciprocity is a very deep and meaningful practice within our communities. It’s the way we hand down knowledge.” – Raymond Deleary, leader of a singing group for young Indigenous men hosted at the Wampum Learning Lodge

Deleary, his son and Peters – all part of a larger group called the Medicine Lodge Singers – performed at Western’s Concrete Beach as the university raised a flag ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The flag, created by the Office of Indigenous Initiatives, is built around a design from Isaac Murdoch called “Bring Our Children Home.”

A Sunrise Ceremony and sacred fire will be hosted at the Wampum Learning Lodge on Sept. 30 at 7 a.m. in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

It is a non-instructional day at Western, meaning no classes are scheduled on Sept. 30 to ensure there is time to participate in learning opportunities. Faculties are hosting events to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for the Western community to deepen knowledge, build allyship and drive action in ways that are applicable to their disciplines.

“We want to grow relationships with our non-Indigenous colleagues and allies,” said Christy Bressette, vice-provost and associate vice-president of Indigenous Initiatives.

She urged the Western community to learn about area First Nations, including the Chippewas of the Thames, Oneida of the Thames and Munsee-Delaware Nation, and to study the history of Mount Elgin Residential School.

“Listen to the stories from the survivors. Remember that truth comes before reconciliation,” Bressette said.

“You can read the 94 Calls to Action, which are actionable policy recommendations meant to aid the healing process by acknowledging the full and horrifying story about the residential schools and creating systems that prevent these kinds of abuses from ever happening again.”

Resources for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The Office of Indigenous Initiatives (OII) shares resources to help the Western community “learn and unlearn,” honour residential school survivors and the children who did not make it home and support the 94 Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. That includes a toolkit with learning opportunities, definitions and tips for faculty, students and staff.

“Truth and reconciliation is not a one-day effort. It is to be practiced every day,” said Claudia Zavitz, president of the Indigenous Students’ Association at Western.

Her time at Western has allowed her to explore and learn more about her own culture, after growing up in an urban area, she said.

“The Indigenous Student Centre, Wampum Learning Lodge, Office of Indigenous Initiatives and Indigenous Students’ Association have all greatly contributed to the person I am today. Without the systems and the staff, I would not have had the chance to start my reconnection to the culture.”

Reconciliation is a priority for Western, a key pillar of the university’s overall strategic plan, Towards Western at 150. A dedicated Indigenous Strategic Plan was also created in 2016, with reports issued annually to track its progress. OII leads decolonization and Indigenization work at Western, including efforts that impact curriculum, long-term planning and university policy.

Their work includes the creation of Culture Nights at the Wampum Learning Lodge, where Deleary leads the singing and drumming circle for young men.

Some youth come once or twice, or when they’re able. Others are regular participants.

“There’s a real desire to learn,” Deleary said.

“Because we have a willing partner with the Wampum Learning Lodge to provide the space, we can open up and extend that to other young men in the community, whether that’s right here in the Western Indigenous community or the greater London community or the surrounding First Nations.”

Peters said he enjoys the time spent learning with peers and relatives.

“When you’re with your friends, your family, it makes it feel easier. You’re with people you know, and you have more fun doing it,” he said of singing at Culture Nights.

Deleary said he’s pleased to be in a stage of life where he can help the next generation learn, as community members did for him years ago. He sees the connections formed and the knowledge growing.

“They see themselves becoming great singers and songwriters,” Deleary said. “We look forward, by continuing this practice, to when they reach that stage of life, they’ll in turn give that reciprocity and give back to the community by teaching.”