For the third year, Western’s campus community is invited to connect with the Deshkan Ziibi (Thames River) by joining a series of Western Riverfest events taking place throughout September.

The month-long event celebrates the importance of the river that flows through campus and its connection to the broader London community and the First Nations who have traditional territory overlapping with the Thames River watershed.

“The river connects us all on campus and in the region,” said Jessica Cordes, Western Sustainability engagement coordinator. “Because it is so visible on campus, it can ground us in action for the environment and helps build a strong connection with the place that we’re in.”

Co-organized by the Indigenous Students’ Association, Indigenous Student Centre (ISC) and Western Sustainability, the annual Riverfest celebration provides opportunities for students, staff, faculty and community members to learn, enjoy and honour the river.

Ashley Kewayosh Samuel, student opportunities coordinator with the ISC, has supported the planning of Riverfest since its inception.

“In honouring the river, we create a sense of belonging and connection to this special place on Turtle Island,” she said. “I feel a huge sense of pride to be able to help plan this month-long series of activities. The messages that we are sharing about water justice and sustainability will have ripple effects into the future and in the lives of our students and broader community.”

Storytelling by the River

New to Riverfest this year is an evening of storytelling with two local Indigenous women, Wahsayzee Deleary and Danalynn Williams, who will share their perspectives on the river and the importance of water.

Williams, a member of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation territory, is involved in a number environmental initiatives in the region including the First Nation Phragmites Control initiative, which aims to control a grassy invasive species from overtaking local waterways.

During the event on Sept. 24, she will share her expertise on protecting the river, as well as the historical and cultural significance of the river to local First Nations communities.

“The waterways are like the blood that flows through our bodies and take the nutrients from place to place,” said Williams. “Water is one of the most important things that we have on this Earth. It sustains our life and sustains us and the creatures that live around us. It is so important, and we need to respect it and look after it.”

She will also share some of the history of the First Nations who established their territories around the rivers in the London region.

She hopes her talk will help to inspire the community to engage in efforts to protect the river.

The River Through your Eye

Attendees of the storytelling event will also have a chance to view the River Through Your Eye: Campus Community Photography exhibit at the Cohen Commons in the Visual Arts Centre.

The exhibit this year features a collection of photos submitted by the campus community during the past two Riverfests and showcases the beauty of the Deshkan Ziibi captured through different perspectives.

Students, faculty and staff are also encouraged to submit photos this year until September 27 on Instagram using the hashtag #RiverThroughYourEye2024 or by email to sustainability@uwo.ca.

A number of other events take place throughout the month and the full schedule is available on the Western Sustainability website.

“September is the perfect time for this event because it gives us the opportunity to introduce the river to those who are new to campus,” said Laura Mantz, an engagement coordinator at Western Sustainability. “It is really important to not only highlight the river itself and the importance of the water, but also the natural spaces on campus that are adjacent to it.”

Event Details

River Through Your Eye: Community Photography Exhibit

Sept. 5 – 26, 2024

Cohen Commons, Visual Arts Centre

Paint Night by the River

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Storytelling by the River

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cohen Commons, Visual Arts Centre

White Pine Tree Planting Ceremony

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Meet in the FIMS Graduate Library Terrace (FNB Rm. 3020)

Water Walk

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Meet behind Elgin Hall Residence, near the Medway parking lot