Activist. Feminist. Entrepreneur and environmentalist.

Maimuna Kanyamala holds many titles – and has made extraordinary gains in each role, advancing the rights of women, girls, children and marginalized communities.

Western will recognize her lifelong mission to create a just and equitable society with an honorary degree during fall convocation, which runs Oct. 23 to 25.

“I am filled with joy to receive this degree,” said Kanyamala, who will be conferred Wednesday, Oct. 23 during the afternoon ceremonies.

Her advocacy work began 30 years ago at the Kuleana Centre for Children’s Rights in Mwanza, where she championed educational rights for pregnant girls and fought against child exploitation. In 1999, Kanyamala co-founded the Kivulini Women’s Rights Organization, a pioneering initiative mobilizing communities to prevent domestic violence.

She is well known in the Western community for her leadership working with Western Heads East, a collaborative community development project between Western staff, students, faculty and African partners, using probiotic foods to contribute to health and sustainable development. For 20 years, the initiative has empowered women and girls by engaging them in the production of fermented foods, particularly probiotic yogurt and juices, and helping them to develop businesses to work toward financial stability.

Kanyamala has also partnered with feminist groups throughout Canada and Ireland to build global solidarity on issues, including HIV/AIDS and poverty.

In 2011, she was named a “Tanzania Woman of Courage” by the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania, for her efforts to advance women’s rights by preventing gender-based violence. A year later, she founded MikonoYetu, an organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of women and girls and environmental conservation. Kanyamala also helped found GreenMinds, a youth-led project that empowers young people to become champions of sustainable, green thinking and leadership.

Kanyamala, who holds a master’s in development studies from Holy Ghost College, in Dublin, Ireland, is currently documenting the history of African women. She’s also working to establish a Women’s Museum in Mwanza.

In advance of her arrival at Western to receive her honorary degree, Western News reached out to Kanyamala to learn more about her extraordinary career.

Western News: What drove you to first become involved in advocacy for women and children?

Maimuna Kanyamala: My life is deeply rooted in a community where violence against women, girls and children is all too common. My advocacy for these groups arose from the painful experiences of violence I witnessed.

In Mwanza, a city of hills, I stayed at Bugando Hill. I remember in the mid-1990s seeing young girls subjected to female genital mutilation. These girls were forced to walk up and down the hill as symbols of strength for not crying. Witnessing such cruelty was intolerable.

Working with the Centre for Children’s Rights, I encountered the struggles of street children, young girls working as domestic workers and girls who had to abandon their education due to pregnancy.

At Kivulini Women’s Rights Organization, I witnessed women enduring suffering in silence, unaware of what actions they could take or where to seek help.

It was these vivid experiences within my own community that compelled me to become an advocate for these vulnerable groups.

Take us back to the roots of the Kivulini Women’s Rights Organization, which you co-founded with five other women in 1999.

MK: Our journey began in a mood of deep frustration as we witnessed the violence occurring in our community, while no one took action. Together, we made a commitment not to let this continue, vowing to raise our voices and to declare openly that what was happening was unjust and illegal.

We committed ourselves to mobilize communities and speak out against the violence we were seeing by using the SASA! approach tool (SASA! means “now” in Kiswahili and is an acronym for its four-phase approach: Start, Awareness, Support and Action) developed by Raising Voices, Uganda.

We believed addressing violence against women and girls could only be effective if everyone took responsibility—not just a single institution. We were guided by our elders’ wisdom that “one finger cannot crush a louse.” It takes two fingers, symbolizing that collective action is essential. With this spirit of mobilization, we aimed to reach every individual, either directly or through institutions, to make them part of the solution.

What is the biggest challenge you faced and continue to face in empowering women and girls, and in working to end violence against women?

MK: Challenges strengthen us to tackle issues; in facing them, we learn how to navigate and overcome obstacles. For example, there’s the story of Neema, a young woman who came to Kivulini after being brutally mutilated. While we were able to help her, we faced backlash from some in the community who saw our actions as a rejection of cultural beliefs and customs that demanded silence.

This was a monumental challenge, but we garnered support from people outside of Mwanza religious institutions, who convened leaders to raise awareness of the legal implications of violence. We also continued mobilizing both men and women to recognize that violence is inhumane and unacceptable.

In partnership with Oxfam, we launched a campaign called “We Can,” which helped build understanding and action across our community. Despite challenges, we saw the light at the end of the tunnel—the support of people who once thought it was impossible to bring about change. They say dinosaurs disappeared because they couldn’t adapt to challenges. I believe challenges build resilience and fuel growth, and this belief led me to see economic empowerment for women as a key to reducing violence against them. Research has since confirmed this correlation.

As a pillar of the Western Heads East program, you played a pivotal role in launching the Fiti yogurt project and “Yogurt Mamma” kitchens. Is there a memory that stands out for you?

MK: The Fiti project saved many lives in Mwanza, especially as we launched it during a devastating HIV/AIDS crisis. I remember vividly the people who took their medication on empty stomachs, which compounded issues of malnutrition. As we implemented the project, which involved supplying probiotics to more than 800 individuals each day (ten kitchens serving approximately 80 people each), we witnessed profound health improvements.

One memory that stands out is from the Tukwamuane kitchen in Mabatini, Mwanza. At the start, many beneficiaries couldn’t even climb the long stairs to drink the yogurt due to their weakness; women would bring the yogurt to them at the base. Over time, as they consumed it regularly, they regained strength and could eventually climb the stairs on their own. This is just one of the memories I hold dear—the project has improved the health of thousands.

The economic empowerment of the Fiti Mamas is remarkable. Along with community health benefits, the project lifted many women out of poverty and dependency. Now, they are more resilient, owning tangible assets like land, livestock, technology and savings. They’ve also improved their homes, provided for their children’s education and some are even able to support their children’s university fees.

What is your message to Western graduates – and all young people – as they step out into the world today?

MK: As you step forward, know the world holds many challenges that will need your support. When you engage with communities, remember, despite everything they have endured, they are still standing. My advice is to focus on what you choose to pursue, to approach it with dedication and to believe success is possible with commitment and teamwork. Remember, “one finger cannot crush a louse,” and it takes two to be effective. Embrace challenges as learning opportunities that build resilience and insight.

I wish them all the best as they step into the world and make their mark.

Some responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.