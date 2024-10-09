Can exercise and cognitive training slow the progression of dementia? Is there a medicinal benefit for skyrocketing cannabis use among older adults? What are the health secrets of SuperAgers, people who, in their 80s, 90s and beyond, have the memory of someone 20 to 30 years younger?

As the world’s population rapidly ages – a phenomenon that’s been referred to as a ‘demographic ticking time bomb’ – a new podcast produced by Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry explores the wonders and complexity of the science of aging with Western researchers and clinicians who are transforming the field.

Tune in to The Catalysts podcast for a miniseries on the Science of Aging, featuring stimulating discussions with leading Western researchers who are redefining what it means to get older.

The six-week miniseries also features an exclusive conversation with Fred “Rusty” Gage, the 2024 Taylor Prize laureate whose work on the plasticity and regenerative power of the brain could help reverse or even halt the damage caused by age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

The series is produced in association with the J. Allyn Taylor International Prize in Medicine – one of Canada’s most prestigious medical research awards. This year’s theme for the Prize is “the Science of Aging.”

The timing for a podcast focused on aging couldn’t be better, said Robert Bartha, vice dean of research and innovation at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry.

“Older adults are the fastest-growing demographic in Canada,” said Bartha. “In less than a decade, nearly a quarter of Canadians will be 65 or older. Now is a crucial moment to explore the science of aging, intensify our research on neurodegenerative diseases and address the challenges of healthy aging across the country.”

What sets The Catalysts miniseries apart is the impressive lineup of top scientists and leading clinicians who bring listeners cutting-edge insights from the frontlines of research and patient care, Bartha said.

“We’re excited to feature some of Western and Schulich Medicine & Dentistry’s leading researchers in this podcast, who will bring insights on aging, neurodegenerative diseases and innovations in health care straight from the lab to the listener,” said Bartha. “I encourage podcast fans to join us to gain a deeper understanding of the latest breakthroughs and the real-world impact these discoveries are having on healthy aging in Canada.”

Here’s a look at The Catalysts lineup:

Oct. 2 – Fast-Tracking Drug Development with Lisa Saksida and Ravi Menon

World-renowned scientists Lisa Saksida and Ravi Menon explore a bold approach to accelerating treatments for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and dementia by “failing fast.” They focus on quickly identifying ineffective therapies to prioritize the most promising ones. “In just the Alzheimer’s space over the last 40 years, there’ve been about $260 billion spent on clinical trials,” Menon said. “Beyond the money, think about the tens of thousands of patients whose hopes were dashed.”

Oct. 9 – In Sync: Body & Mind with Dr. Manuel Montero-Odasso

Leading geriatrician Dr. Manuel Montero-Odasso discusses his groundbreaking trial that highlights the strong link between physical health, mobility and cognitive function. His research is shedding light on one of the most pressing questions for older adults living with dementia. “There is a stigma around dementia and cognitive decline,” Montero-Odasso said. “It’s a question we’re still grappling with today.”

Oct. 16 – Riding the Highs and Lows with Jibran Khokhar

As the fastest-growing demographic of cannabis users, older adults are turning to it for more than recreation. Jibran Khokhar, a leading expert on cannabis and brain health, shares his insights into how cannabis can address chronic pain, anxiety and neurodegenerative diseases in aging populations – while separating fact from fiction regarding its medicinal benefits.

Oct. 23 – From the Real to the Surreal with Paul Frewen

Imagine putting on a pair of virtual reality glasses and being transported to a cruise along the Rhine. Psychologist Paul Frewen explores how virtual reality is transforming mental health care for older adults, fostering social connections, improving well-being and offering innovative interventions for mental health challenges.

Oct. 30 – The SuperAgers with Angela Roberts

Meet the SuperAgers – older adults who perform cognitively like people decades younger. Western’s Angela Roberts takes us into the world of these remarkable individuals, who defy the typical effects of aging with sharp minds, a zest for life and resilience in the face of adversity.

Nov. 6 – With 2024 Taylor Prize laureate Fred “Rusty” Gage

With many breakthroughs to his credit that have advanced our understanding of the aging brain, 2024 Taylor Prize laureate, Fred “Rusty” Gage from the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California, will be an extraordinary finale to the series. His work focuses on brain plasticity and regenerative power in the context of neurodegenerative decline.

You can find The Catalysts on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.