As a busy lawyer working in the often stressful and emotionally taxing field of family law, Julie Lee had no time for exercise, especially while also fulfilling her responsibilities as a parent.

“I was a seat-locked professional for decades and unsuccessful in creating opportunities to take care of my physical health,” Lee said. “I now see I was suffering from burnout, a lack of motivation and poor mental health.”

Today, she credits a regular exercise routine for significantly contributing to her recovery.

It was in the early years of her retirement that Lee took “a leap of faith,” succumbing to her friends’ repeated invitations to join them at a community exercise class led by Debbie DeVries, a course educator at the Canadian Centre for Activity and Aging (CCAA), housed in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Western.

“It’s made a huge difference in both my physical and mental health,” Lee said of the class, where she was pleasantly surprised to find older adults are respected and challenged to work to their fullest abilities.

“I remember coming back home in my car and my whole body going, ‘yeah, that feels good.’ It’s amazing to see how this workout is making me more active and stronger.”

Through the class, Lee gained an increased level of fitness. Through, its membership, she discovered a deep sense of community.

“We are a diverse group with very different life experiences, with a common goal to be fit and happy. And despite that diversity in our backgrounds, we’ve made friendships and are genuinely interested in the wellbeing of one another.”

That includes providing meals and support in times of crisis and sharing good times together at their semi-annual “kitchen party.”

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Lee said. “Deb is a fantastic leader who understands it’s not just about quads and triceps. It’s about connecting with the people who’ve made a commitment to attend and creating space for community.”

Healthy Aging Fair

Lee’s experience highlights the benefits of physical, social and cognitive activities in the overall vitality of older adults, and evidence supporting the CCAA’s newly expanded mission, which acknowledges activities outside of the “physical” domain also play an important role in aging well.

“Julie’s story resonates with what we’re trying to achieve, recognizing it’s not just about physical activity and exercise, but the social connections and opportunities to engage with the community,” said Western kinesiology professor Lindsay Nagamatsu, a Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Activity for Brain Health and Aging and member of the CCAA’s multidisciplinary steering committee.

“Activity doesn’t mean just walking, running or lifting weights. It also means mental and social activity. It’s the interconnectedness between all these different types of activity that promote healthy aging within our community.”

It’s an idea Nagamatsu’s looking to share widely, as lead organizer of an upcoming Healthy Aging Fair. The free event, hosted by the CCAA, takes place Nov. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Ballroom in London, Ont.

Funded by a planning and dissemination grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the fair culminates a series of mini symposiums the CCAA has conducted over the last year. Those events were used to identify key research priorities as Canada’s aging population looks to maintain or improve their health.

Research presentations, networking opportunities, community connection

The Healthy Aging Fair will bring academics, trainees, community health care partners and older adults within the community together to learn about research and resources related to aging well.

“We’re hoping the event will spark new opportunities for researchers to collaborate, and for community members to connect with like-minded individuals who are aging and going through similar life experiences,” Nagamatsu said. “We want to connect them to the research and the resources within our city that will help them achieve healthy living and healthy aging, in a way that works best for them.”

The fair kicks off with a keynote address from Kate Mulligan, founder and scientific director of the Canadian Institute for Social Prescribing, which promotes a holistic model in which health-care providers and social service professionals work together to connect patients with non-clinical supports and community resources that enhance physical and mental wellbeing.

A panel discussion will follow, featuring the following Western researchers and topics:

• Professor Maria Savundranayagam, School of Health Studies (Caregivers, equity)

• Professor Carri Hand, School of Occupational Therapy (Social connectedness, activity and aging)

• Dr. Jenny Thain, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry (Bone health and falling)

There will also be 20 vendors and service providers at the event, where attendees can have their hearing screened and learn more about programs offered by local organizations and healthcare providers, including the Alzheimer Society of London and Middlesex, London Health Sciences Centre’s Aging Brain and Memory Clinic, Third Age Outreach (St. Joseph’s Health Care London) and Seniors Learning in Retirement London.

The CCAA and the City of London will also provide information on community exercise classes similar to the one where Lee found fitness, friendship and a renewed vigor that’s allowing her to give back to her community by helping those in her field.

“I found out quickly that after exercising, I now have new energy to mentor a young lawyer, and, with the wisdom to set boundaries around that work, focus on this wonderful life I’m living now,” Lee said.

