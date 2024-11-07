From one extended family to another, Jessica Ann Girard has made the transition from the military to medicine.

Girard celebrated 13 years in the military this past September – six years in infantry and seven as an aircraft mechanic, specializing on F-18 fighter jets.

Now in the lead up to Remembrance Day, Girard shared some of her experiences jumping from aircraft mechanic to first-year medical student at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

Girard received a full academic scholarship to do her undergraduate studies in the sciences at Trent University. While there, she joined the Canadian Army Reserve as one of the many part-time jobs she held to support herself.

“I fell in love with the military during my time in the reserves so I committed to full time once I graduated,” said Girard, who, throughout her time in university, held on to that distant dream of medicine. “One day, I was thinking about it again, and when the time was right I ordered the study materials.”

Now in her first year of Schulich Medicine’s MD program, she is a medical officer in training and has moved into the officer ranks as a lieutenant.

“Being in the military has always pushed me to find ways to make the organization better,” said Girard, who was chair for her last base’s branch of the Defence Women’s Advisory Organization.

“At the end of the day, the military is my big, extended family. Like a family, it is supporting me during my time in medical school. It has offered me this wonderful opportunity to pursue my dream.”

Now the distant dream has come true, and she has found a second family at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry’s MD program.

Medicine felt like ‘home’

Girard has always enjoyed finding the source and solution to problems – whether troubleshooting a complicated mechanical issue on a jet or learning how to treat a patient.

“Either way, my work has involved looking out for the wellbeing of others and I am fortunate to have such a rewarding career.”

Choosing Schulich Medicine came down to connection.

“From the online group meetings to the pre-interviews and interviews, I just felt in my soul that these were my type of people,” Girard said. “Something about the way I interacted with them made me realize I would feel at home here.”

Now she is one of three military candidates in the Class of 2028 and is adding to Schulich Medicine & Dentistry’s deep historical connection to the Canadian Armed Forces, which goes back to when the medical school first opened in 1881. Since then, faculty members and learners have used their medical and dental abilities to support the Canadian military through research, teaching and on-the-ground missions.

Her classmates have made the first few weeks of classes absolutely amazing, said Girard.

“The people have been the most wonderful part of this. All of our lectures have been so interesting, and my classmates are so smart, and come from all these different backgrounds,” she said.

“I really loved being a mechanic and fixing jets. I enjoyed learning systems really deeply and that’s really being nourished here.” – Jessica Girard, aircraft mechanic and Canadian Armed Forces member pursuing her MD at Schulich Medicine

Girard’s post-program obligations include five years of military service upon completion of her family medicine residency.

“I’m keeping my mind open about specialties, but I’m also just getting excited about family medicine and getting to build long-term relationships with my patients.”

During Remembrance Day, Girard is reflecting on fellow soldier Nathan Cirillo, who was killed while on duty as ceremonial sentry at the Canadian National War Memorial on Oct. 22, 2014.

“His loss hit us all very deeply, but by remembering and honouring him, we refuse to allow his light to be extinguished.”

Read more Remembrace Day stories

First World War postcard project connects past to present

Western prof’s service to country inspired by medical career

Schulich Medicine & Dentistry: Stories of service

Schulich students share passion for military service