Three Western alumni and an honorary degree recipient have been named to the Order of Canada, the second-highest national honour for merit.

The recipients were among 88 new appointments announced by Governor General Mary Simon on December 18.

“Members of the Order of Canada are builders of hope for a better future,” Simon said in a statement. “They broaden the realm of possibilities and inspire others to continue pushing its boundaries.”

Simon welcomed the new appointees by acknowledging their “perseverance, fearless leadership and visionary spirit.”

Established in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes Canadians across all sectors of society who have made sustained, exemplary contributions to the nation. Anyone can make a nomination.

The Order of Canada has three levels: Member, Officer and Companion. Members are recognized for distinguished service to a particular community, group or field of activity. Officers demonstrate a high degree of merit in service, especially to Canada or humanity at large, and Companions exemplify outstanding achievement to the highest degree nationally or internationally.

A person appointed as a Member can be promoted to a higher level a minimum of five years later by demonstrating further exceptional achievements.

A Western honorary degree recipient was promoted to Officer of the Order of Canada on Dec. 18:

Tricia Smith, LLD’23, for her leadership in sporting endeavors and her advocacy for women in sport. Smith, award-winning rower and four-time Olympian who won a silver medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, is president of the Canadian Olympic Committee and serves as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Three Western alumni were appointed as Members: