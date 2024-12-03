Shaun Boe, PhD’06, MPT’08, has been named dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Western. He will begin a five-year term starting April 1, 2025.

Currently the associate dean (research) in the Faculty of Health at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Boe has spent 15 years as a professor in kinesiology, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and neuroscience, leading research focused on developing and testing interventions to improve how clinicians treat patients with brain injuries.

In his role as associate dean, Boe led several strategic initiatives that drove significant growth across the Faculty of Health, including doubling research revenue and adding eight research chairs.

“Shaun has a proven track record of translating ideas into action,” said Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic). “With his extensive academic and leadership experience in a faculty with similar scope and complexity, he is well equipped to advance opportunities and build on the strengths within Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences.”

Boe’s research has focused on enhancing understanding of the brain’s ability to change as we learn or re-learn skills. This knowledge can then be applied to interventions used in rehabilitation after brain injury to maximize recovery for the benefits of patients, including survivors of stroke.

A native of St. Thomas, Ont., Boe earned a master’s degree in physical therapy and a doctorate in kinesiology from Western, after completing his undergraduate degree in kinesiology at Brock University.

“My wife is also from St. Thomas and a graduate of Western and King’s University College, so this is homecoming for both of us,” Boe said.

“With Western’s strong academics, research intensity and impact on society, it’s a great place to be.”

A commitment to evidence-based decision making and a collaborative leadership style has earned Boe respect as a scholar and a leader.

“I’m really looking forward to working with students, staff, faculty and key stakeholders in the Faculty of Health Sciences to determine our highest priorities, and then keeping people engaged and excited with meaningful progress.”

“One of the things that gives me the most satisfaction is helping other people succeed. I see my role as collaborating with faculty members to create an environment where students, faculty and staff all succeed.” – Shaun Boe, incoming dean of Health Sciences

Embracing entrepreneurship in health sciences

Boe also serves as academic lead and head of Pulse, part of a health innovation network in Nova Scotia that trains students in health-related faculties to develop skills related to innovation and entrepreneurship, and to generate novel ideas to challenging problems.

“Entrepreneurship is about more than creating a product,” Boe said “It’s also about embracing an innovative approach to solving problems and instilling that mindset.”

Boe was especially pleased to see how Western is cultivating entrepreneurial spirit.

“When I toured Western’s new Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, I just loved the collision space and the concept of a multidisciplinary approach to develop original solutions.”

Boe says Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences is well poised to translate its research into better health for Canadians.

“We see increasingly that solutions in health care require collaboration across disciplines and professions, including work at the intersection of health, engineering and computer science. We can find the answers we need in health care through relationship building within the university and the community.”

Fondly recalling a “special campus environment” from his student days, Boe is eager to experience Western again, this time with his family.

“I’m really excited about going to a Mustangs football game and taking in the atmosphere at Alumni Stadium. We don’t have a football team at Dalhousie, though I do take my kids to a lot of different sports here, and we will do the same at Western, proudly wearing purple.”

Boe succeeds Jayne Garland, who was named dean in 2016. She was reappointed to a second term in 2021.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Jayne Garland, who has had lasting and meaningful impact throughout her years of service,” Strzelczyk said. “In two terms as dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, she shaped and strengthened one of Western’s most complex and diverse faculties, steering a highly collaborative team that leads with trust and integrity.”