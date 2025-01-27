Can physical activity extend the lifespans of older adults?

A review paper published in Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), co-authored by Western professor Dr. Jane Thornton, summarizes considerable evidence supporting the important role physical activity plays in preventing or reducing the effects of diseases and offers insight into “prescribing” effective exercise for older adults.

Canada’s population is aging. One in five people are 65 or older and the population over age 85 is expected to triple in the next 20 years. However, added years don’t always mean healthy years. More than 80 per cent of adults do not meet the recommendations for physical activity from the Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines.

“Physical activity is one of the most important ways to preserve or improve functional independence, including among older adults who are frail or deemed to be at increased risk of falling,” wrote Thornton, professor at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and director of health, medicine and science at the International Olympic Committee. “Higher levels of physical activity in older age are associated with improvements in cognition, mental health and quality of life.”

A 2023 meta-analysis of several large studies found 150 minutes of moderate physical activity every week reduced risk of death from all causes by 31 per cent. Research has repeatedly shown physical activity is essential for aging well and can help prevent or reduce disease in more than 30 chronic conditions, such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, osteoporosis, depression, dementia and cancer.

Benefits of activity include:

Protection against risk of death from any cause

Prevention of falls through increased muscle strength and better balance

Bone and joint health, including improved bone density and alleviation of some osteoarthritis symptoms

Improved cognitive function, and better mood and mental health

Ability to engage in daily activities and improved quality of life

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity every week for adults, including older adults.

How can clinicians prescribe physical activity?

“As many older adults live with chronic health conditions or reduced mobility, clinicians should tailor and encourage them to take a gradual approach to increasing their physical activity, which should include resistance training (muscle strengthening) as an essential component,” said Dr. Samir Sinha, MD’02, director of health policy research at the National Institute on Ageing.

The WHO five-step framework – called the “5As” – can provide clinicians with a roadmap to promote activity in their patients. The authors also suggest inputting physical activity in patient records as a vital sign to follow over time.

“Physical activity is underused as a health intervention both in the community and in the delivery of health care for older adults. Age, frailty or existing functional impairments should not be viewed as absolute contraindications to physical activity but rather key reasons to prescribe it, considering the benefits of physical activity interventions for older adults, the authors wrote.

“Older adults who become more physically active can potentially add years to their lives as well as higher quality of life to those years.”