Elementary school classrooms in need of resources. Health sciences students with knowledge to share. Western researchers are putting the two together to benefit both undergraduate students and the broader community in a unique course.

“Post-COVID, we have teachers who are extremely taxed. They’ve been running the gauntlet for years, with fewer resources and higher learning requirements,” said Tara Mantler, a professor at Western’s School of Health Studies (SHS). “There is an opportunity to support both university students and the local schools by pairing the two together.”

Mantler, together with PhD student Julia Yates, launched the SHS LEARN Lab as a Community Engaged Learning (CEL) partnership between undergraduates enrolled in a class on Health Issues in Childhood and Adolescence (HS 2700) and elementary teachers from the Thames Valley and Waterloo Region school boards.

Western students plan, produce and share curriculum-appropriate resources requested by teachers covering a range of topics, from physical and social well-being to mental and environmental health. These resources help make health education more accessible and engaging for students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8, while providing teachers with an easy-to-use set of classroom tools.

Already, 200 resources have been produced by undergraduates and garnered over 10,000 online views. Examples include yoga for kindergartners, self-confidence activities for Grade 3 students and a healthy habits journal for Grade 6 classrooms. By making health studies interactive and fun, these tools help young students develop a positive connection to health education and encourage healthy habits from an early age.

Hundreds of elementary students in Ontario are benefiting from these resources and that impact is set to grow. As new school boards join and fresh cohorts of undergraduates contributes additional resources each year, the collection will continue to expand.

“While there are a lot of great resources online, they’re not always aligned with the Ontario curriculum,” said Mantler. “Our undergraduates focus on filling that gap.”

Tailor made for teachers

Ongoing teacher consultation helps students refine the materials to better meet classroom needs. Yates described this process as “truly iterative.” Teachers can ensure materials are suited to the diverse abilities in their class and aligned with curriculum goals.

For instance, a teacher working with a split-grade or mixed-ability class can adjust the resources to support students at different levels, making the material accessible and relevant for everyone.

Feedback from teachers has been positive, with many noting how CEL resources have made their jobs a little easier.

“I’ve found the LEARN Lab resources to be quite engaging,” said a Grade 5/6 teacher from the Waterloo Regional District School Board, reflecting on their experience.

“One highlight for me was the ‘digital footprint’ slides. The interactive game at the end caught my students’ attention and even motivated them to build their own game. Exploring the empathy resources was equally informative; I gained valuable insights into various forms of empathy, which I believe are essential skills for students in Grades 5 and 6.”

Empowering elementary students

Elementary students have responded well to the materials, which can be used independently or in the classroom with minimal teacher support.

“These resources don’t require intensive teacher guidance,” Yates said. “They’re standalone pieces that teachers can plug into their lesson plans.”

The open-access nature also gives students the freedom to engage with lessons at their own pace, whether in class or at home. This flexibility allows elementary students to revisit concepts independently, building confidence as they go.

With a large cohort, the undergraduates enrolled in the Western class are a diverse group, adding unique value to the program. Early evaluations suggest elementary students appreciated seeing instructors who reflect their identities – something not always common in classroom.

Additionally, the young audiences respond positively to the “cool factor” of learning from older university students. This mentorship-like relationship creates a memorable experience that can spark lasting interest in health and wellness.

“For some students, this is the first time they’ve been taught by someone who looks like them,” Yates said. “It’s an opportunity to engage with someone they can relate to, which makes the experience even more positive.”

Capturing the young students’ interest and encouraging active participation helps them absorb and retain information effectively. When learning is enjoyable, students are more likely to develop positive attitudes toward health topics and adopt healthy habits, the creators say.

Connecting theory and practice

In traditional large-scale classes, students often struggle to find opportunities to use the concepts they’ve learned in practical, meaningful ways.

“Students have been asking for the ability to practice and apply the knowledge we teach in real-world settings.” – Julia Yates, PhD candidate in health sciences

The health studies course bridges this gap by offering students the chance to directly apply their academic knowledge. In designing these resources, students considered questions like, What’s the attention span of a five-year-old? What supports social and emotional learning at that age?

“We gave students the freedom to be creative,” said Mantler. “That’s where they really excel. When we allow them to think beyond specific assignment guidelines, they show us what they’re truly capable of.”

Students produced a variety of materials ranging from video games and songs to skits and adventure stories that have since become regular activities in elementary classrooms.

“For many, accessibility became inherently top of mind, which speaks to the calibre of students we have,” Mantler said. “We saw resources tailored for a wide range of abilities, from those with visual impairments to students requiring other forms of support.”

Creating online resources came with its challenges, such as navigating copyright limitations and platform guidelines on sites like YouTube and TikTok. Feedback from a judging panel helped refine the work.

Looking ahead

As the course continues to evolve, Mantler and Yates are looking to expand the program beyond Southwestern Ontario. Eventually, they hope to provide curriculum-adapted resources to support teachers and students across Canada.

“Some of the resources students created just really knocked our socks off,” said Mantler, adding the examples will inspire future cohorts and spark enthusiasm for health learning among elementary students while providing valuable, ready-to-use resources to ease teacher workloads.