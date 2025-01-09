Four Western alumni have been appointed to the Order of Ontario, the province’s highest honour.

The Order of Ontario recognizes those who have made a lasting impact in the province, country and the world.

“The 2024 appointees to the Order of Ontario have enriched the lives of countless people in our province and well beyond,” said Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Edith Dumont. “Together, they have attained the highest level of excellence in many fields, and may we all be inspired by their remarkable contributions.”

The announcement on Jan. 1 included 29 new appointments.

“These remarkably dedicated individuals exemplify the spirit and achievements that make Ontario a great place to live. We commend their invaluable contributions and express our gratitude for everything they do to help build a stronger, more vibrant Ontario,” said Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Michael Ford.

