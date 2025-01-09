Four Western alumni have been appointed to the Order of Ontario, the province’s highest honour.
The Order of Ontario recognizes those who have made a lasting impact in the province, country and the world.
“The 2024 appointees to the Order of Ontario have enriched the lives of countless people in our province and well beyond,” said Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Edith Dumont. “Together, they have attained the highest level of excellence in many fields, and may we all be inspired by their remarkable contributions.”
The announcement on Jan. 1 included 29 new appointments.
“These remarkably dedicated individuals exemplify the spirit and achievements that make Ontario a great place to live. We commend their invaluable contributions and express our gratitude for everything they do to help build a stronger, more vibrant Ontario,” said Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Michael Ford.
- Hon. Todd L. Archibald, BA’74, a retired justice whose legal career spanned four decades. He spent 22 years presiding over trials in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and now uses his skills as an arbitrator.
- Brian Gover, BA’78, LLB’81, one of the country’s top trial lawyers who frequently serves as counsel on high-profile inquiries, including the Maher Arar Commission, the Walkerton Inquiry and the Air India Inquiry.
- Catherine Karakatsanis, BESc’83, MESc’91, LLD’23, chief operating officer at Morrison Hershfield, now part of Stantec. Karakatsanis is an award-winning engineer who has led many industry organizations, including as the first women president of the International Federation of Consulting Engineering.
- Juliana Sprott, BA’97, chief giving officer at The Sprott Foundation. She uses philanthrophy to support community-driven projects that help address homelessness and hunger, especially through innovative solutions.