Former education professor Claire Crooks, a groundbreaking psychologist and researcher, has been named (posthumously) to London, Ont. Mayor Josh Morgan’s 2025 New Year’s honour list.

Western graduates Clark Bryan and Maureen Spencer Golovchenko are also among the 2025 honourees celebrated for contributing “in an outstanding manner to the community of London.”

Advancing innovation in children’s metal health and violence prevention

Crooks, who died June 28, 2024, is being recognized in the Distinguished Londoner category, for her dedicated and data-driven approach to improving youth mental health.

She was the founding director of Western’s Centre for School Mental Health, and co-founder of the Fourth R, a relationship-based program to reduce dating violence and delinquency among youth. The model has been deployed successfully in more than 5,000 schools throughout Canada and around the world.

Crooks undertook a multitude of projects aimed at serving the needs of diverse youth and contexts. This included a Fourth R offshoot known as the Healthy Relationships Program, the Supporting Transition Resilience of Newcomer Groups (STRONG) project, and the Innovation and Scale Up Lab with School Mental Health Ontario.

In 2022, Crooks earned a WORLDiscoveries Vanguard Award and in 2023, she was appointed to the Order of Ontario for “inspiring a national movement to address youth mental health.”

Clark Bryan, BMus’90, MMus’92

Category: Arts (for contributions to foster the arts and/or the production of human creativity)

A classically trained pianist, educator and community activist, Clark Bryan is the founder and executive/artistic director at The Aeolian Performing Arts Centre in London’s Old East Village. Bryan purchased the venue in 2004, driven by his belief that everyone should have universal access to music and the arts.

In 2011, he developed and implemented El Sitema Aeolian, a free after-school music program which annually offers more than 100 under-served youth an opportunity to experience “the joy of a rich musical education.”

He also co-founded Pride Men’s Chorus London, a choir open to men of all backgrounds and identities and Rebelheart Collective, a “conductor-less chamber orchestra offering mentorship to young apprentices” and free tickets to every concert.

Over the years, Bryan has developed several programs directly benefiting music students at Western, including professional opportunities such as co-ops and internships, as well as part- and full-time employment.

He is the recipient of many awards, including a 2017 Alumni Award of Merit and induction into the Don Wright Faculty of Music Wall of Fame. In 2018, Bryan was recognized with a Canada 150 Award through the House of Commons for his contributions to his community and to the nation.

Maureen Spencer Golovchenko, BA’77 (King’s University College)



Category: Heritage (for contributions to the awareness, preservation and protection of heritage resources)

Recognized as a long-time champion of local history, Maureen Spencer Golovchenko is being celebrated for contributing to the awareness of the City of London’s heritage assets through her work to preserve and protect Eldon House Heritage Site and Gardens.

Spencer Golovchenko first became involved with Eldon House in 2008, as part of a committee organizing its 175th anniversary celebrations. She’s remained a “staunch and active” volunteer since.

When Eldon House separated from its parent organization, Museum London, Spencer Golovchenko served on its inaugural board of directors, working in areas of governance, organizational policy and assisting with special projects and initiatives. She served for two terms and then as past chair. She currently chairs the Eldon House strategy and innovation committee, working to create street signage, linking Eldon House and other downtown landmarks together.

In 2020, Spencer Golovchenko received an Alumni Award of Distinction from King’s University College. The award recognizes a King’s graduate who is an inspiration to others, has made a significant contribution to the community or society, or one who has reached a high level of accomplishment in his or her field.”