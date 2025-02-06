In today’s modern world, it’s nearly impossible to escape the flow of political news and information. Whether it’s 24-hour news channels or algorithms feeding constant content on social media, politics is everywhere and can have real psychological impact.

Amanda Friesen is a Western professor of political science and Canada Research Chair in Political Psychology. She provides insights into “political stress” and what can be done to mitigate those harms.

Western News: What are some of the impacts politics can have on a person’s psyche?

Amanda Friesen (AF): There is evidence to show politics is causing people stress and other psychological impacts including loss of sleep, suicidal thoughts and political anxiety. A series of studies found political anxiety is different than general anxiety. There is even some evidence that post-traumatic stress disorder in some people stems from certain political events.

Our cognitive and emotional systems are not prepared for the constant inflow of information, which means at any given moment we can know every terrible and complex thing happening in the world. We are not prepared to encounter constant threat. The more people tune into these possible threats the more their mental and emotional health can deteriorate.

What is the study of political psychology?

AF: Political psychology can be thought of in two different ways. On one hand, you have people trained in psychological methods and theories who have turned their attention to answering political questions. On the other hand, you have political scientists, who ask questions about politics and have turned to psychology to explore if there are features about cognition, emotion or personality that could help us to understand political behaviour and impact.

Why are people tuned into negative news events?

AF: We call it a negativity bias, where individuals pay attention to negative things because they could be potential threats. As much as attending to positive information could benefit us, those things won’t harm us, so we are less likely to give them our focus. Finding balance in political consumption is important.

I think there’s a mindset that has developed that if you aren’t aware of every development with a particular event, you’re a bad person or you aren’t concerned about other people or the broader world. Engaging in some discipline around media consumption is necessary for people’s mental health.

What are some ways people can be disciplined about their political consumption?

AF: If you find yourself doom scrolling, set a timer so you can only be on social media during certain times of the day or certain amounts of time.

When it comes to the news, I recommend choosing a few news outlets that deliver either daily or weekly snapshots of major stories, so you can access those updates at your leisure. That way, you compartmentalize your consumption.

How can we balance being informed and being overwhelmed?

AF: While politics can have a negative impact on a person, ignoring everything isn’t particularly advantageous either. My recommendation is to “think globally, act locally.” Concentrate on the issue really tearing you up and ask yourself, “Is there some organization locally that I could get involved with, donate money to, or learn more about?” I guarantee you there is.

Politics in moderation is my recommendation.

One of the things I think is helpful is to pick two to three issues that are important to you and keep close tabs on them. Generally, pay attention to what your city is doing. Pay attention to what the province is doing. Despite the emphasis right now on a federal and international politics along with a tariff battle, typically it’s decisions at the municipal and provincial level that impact your life the most. It is also much easier to feel and experience more efficacy in local and community efforts. Contact your elected officials or join an advocacy group rather than posting and scrolling on social media.