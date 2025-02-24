“The power of the certificate program is the interdisciplinary approach we are taking to develop purpose-driven leaders who are fuelled by character,” said Dusya Vera , PhD’02, executive director of the Ihnatowycz Institute.

Made possible by a generous gift from BMO Financial Group, this initiative will advance Ivey’s character leadership programming and research, and Western’s commitment to leadership development. The first cohort will begin in September 2025, consisting of 75 students across a wide range of faculties.

Believed to be Canada’s first character-focused leadership certificate – and among the few worldwide designed for leadership across professions – the Western Leadership Certificate, Powered by Ivey aims to equip students with key leadership skills, a strong foundation in character leadership and a clear sense of purpose.

Ivey Business School’s Ian O. Ihnatowycz Institute for Leadership is expanding its signature character-focused leadership education to undergraduate students through the new Western Leadership Certificate in character and purpose-driven leadership, with applications opening on February 24.

“This innovative certificate will build bridges between Ivey’s approach to developing business leaders and the many other faculties at Western that offer their own application of leadership within the particular context of their discipline or profession.”

Delivered on Western’s main campus by Ivey faculty, the program consists of three academic credits:

1.5 credits structured as Ivey-equivalent courses, tailored for students from diverse faculties

1.5 credits drawn from a suite of existing leadership courses across various Western faculties and affiliates

The certificate is open to Western and affiliate students who have completed their first-year requirements with a minimum average of 70 per cent. It is offered at no additional cost beyond Western tuition. Ivey HBA students – including dual-degree and advanced entry opportunity students – are not eligible to apply, as the elective courses within the certificate are already embedded in their program.

“We are grateful to BMO Financial Group for investing in our students and for helping to bring Ivey’s signature leadership programming to undergraduate students in other disciplines,” said Western President Alan Shepard. “The Western Leadership Certificate will provide students with essential skills employers are looking for, while opening new possibilities for learning and exchange of ideas within a diverse group of future leaders across campus.”

Mona Malone, HBA’94, BMO’s chief human resources officer and head of people, culture and brand, says the initiative represents a significant step forward in developing future leaders who are both skilled and guided by strong character and purpose.

“BMO Financial Group is proud to support the Western Leadership Certificate, powered by Ivey Business School. BMO’s purpose to ‘boldly grow the good in business and life’ is focused on driving progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society,” she said. “Through this partnership, we are investing in the development of future leaders and empowering them to navigate future challenges with resilience, courage, accountability and humanity.”

The deadline to apply for the program is April 2 at 11:59 p.m. and successful applicants will be notified by May 30.

For more information, please visit the Western Leadership Certificate website.