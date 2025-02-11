Western student-athletes excelled at the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championships Feb. 7 to 9, bringing home two provincial titles, five silver medals and awards recognizing the talent of Mustangs players and coaches across four sports.
Fencing
Western Mustangs women’s fencing team won silver at the OUA championships in Kingston, Ont. on Feb. 8. In additional to placing first in the team relay competition, the Mustangs picked up a pair of gold medals as Elizabeth Upton won the individual foil event and Jasnoor Kalsi won the individual sabre. (Hector Perez)
Squash
Western Mustangs men’s squash team won gold at the at the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championship in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Feb. 7, cementing an impressive legacy for the Mustangs squash program. The men’s team marked their 41st consecutive victory, winning both games – against Waterloo and McMaster – with a decisive 7-0 score. Mustang Salah Eltorgman (far right) won Most Valuable Player at the championships. (Mackenzie Gerry)
Western Mustangs women’s squash team won their 15th straight provincial championship at the OUA finals in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Feb. 7. Ashley Hall won OUA Rookie of the Year while coach Tom Panabaker was named Co-Coach of the Year. (Mackenzie Gerry)
Swimming
Western Mustangs men’s swimming team placed second in the OUA finals at the Pan Am Centre in Markham, Ont. In addition to the team’s silver medal, captain Kieran Stone received the OUA Award of Distinction after winning a pair of individual gold medals in the 200 and 400 freestyle races. (Christian Bender)
Western Mustangs women’s swimming team also won silver at the provincial championships in Markham, Ont. on Feb. 8. Individual awards were handed out to Shona Branton, who won the OUA Award of Disctinction and Zei Wetzlaugk, who was named OUA Female Rookie of the Year. (Christian Bender)
Wrestling
Western Mustangs men’s and women’s wrestling teams brought home silver at the OUA finals 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Gavin Eldridge won OUA Outstanding Male Wrestler, Mark Summers was awarded the OUA Male Student-Athlete Community Service Award and Isata Mansary was named OUA Female Rookie of the Year. (Bob Davies)