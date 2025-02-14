The YMCA of Southwestern Ontario is recognizing two Western professors for their “exceptional achievements” to support the vitality of the local community.

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor Dr. Susan McNair and Faculty of Health Sciences professor Treena Orchard were named YMCA Women of Excellence, a biennial celebration marking its 40th anniversary this year. Eight local leaders were honoured.

“Through their dedication and drive, these women are helping to shape stronger, more vibrant communities, ensuring others have the opportunity to shine on and reach their full potential,” the organization said in its announcement of the 2025 winners.

The women will be celebrated at a gala on May 15 at RBC Place.

Dr. Susan McNair

Health, science and technology winner

McNair, BA’82, MICSc’94, is the medical director of the Regional Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre at St. Joseph’s Health Care London and a professor in the family medicine department at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry.

“With over 30 years of experience, she has dedicated her career to supporting victims of sexual assault and domestic violence,” the YMCA said. “McNair has led a groundbreaking program providing specialized medical, forensic and psychological care. Her pioneering efforts also include integrating pediatric services for sexually abused children, making the Centre a critical resource for the region.”

She helped create the Ontario Network of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centres, which now includes 37 hospital clinics across the province, and serves as its medical advisor.

In addition to her clinical and community duties, McNair conducts research into sexual assault and domestic violence injuries and testifies as an expert witness in the court system.

An award-winning doctor and educator, McNair is renowned for her work to support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. She has said she loves the challenge of medicine and considers teaching the next generation her greatest passion.

Prof. Treena Orchard

Social justice winner

Health studies professor Treena Orchard is an anthropologist and feminist scholar in Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences. As a sexual wellness expert, she researches sexuality, gender, identity and has expertise in women’s health, particularly among marginalized populations.

YMCA of Southwestern Ontario described her as a “mentor and advocate for women’s rights.”

Her work highlights unheard voices, including sex workers and those with HIV/AIDS.

“Orchard guides countless women in academia and research. Her studies on COVID’s impact on relationships and mental health among marginalized women, along with her work on sexual health for gender-diverse communities, exemplify her dedication to improving lives,” the organization said.

Orchard also examines her personal life, writing openly about her experiences on dating apps and navigating “swipe culture,” even publishing a book about the journey called Sticky, Sexy, Sad: Swipe Culture and the Darker Side of Dates Apps.

She’s written more than 60 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters and is featured in more than 130 media stories about her research, activism and public scholarship