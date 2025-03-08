Third-year Western student Kate Roberge is balancing two rewarding passions: Music and science.

From her childhood years growing up in a small town in Northern British Columbia to her journey at Western pursuing a bachelor of music, Roberge has excelled in both. Her love for music began early, starting with violin lessons in Grade 3 and expanding to trombone in the school band a few years later.

The flexibility at Western and opportunities for interdisciplinary learning – allowing Roberge to combine both interests – made it her top choice.

“I didn’t want to give up music, but I also really wanted to pursue science,” Roberge said. “Other places made me pick one, but Western let me do both.”

Roberge’s curiosity and dedication to science stood out immediately during the first year of her undergraduate studies. Enrolled in a first-year chemistry course, she caught the attention of associate dean Ken Young with her thorough and insightful contributions to online class forums.

Her responses, often detailed and process-oriented, not only helped fellow students but also reinforced her own understanding of the material.

“I didn’t realize it was designed for TAs to answer questions,” Roberge admitted. “I thought, ‘If I can help, why not?’”

Recognizing her potential, Young encouraged Roberge to apply for a Undergraduate Summer Research Internship. Working in chemistry professor Zhifeng Ding’s lab, she was introduced to the world of research, shadowing graduate students and contributing to meaningful projects.

“It was overwhelming at first, but everyone was so supportive. It solidified my interest in chemistry,” Roberge said.

She returned to the lab the following summer, advancing her skills and even attending a research conference, which she described as “a really cool experience to see what others are working on and how expansive the research topics are.”

Managing the rigorous academic schedule of her bachelor of music degree and science courses hasn’t been easy, but Roberge has found her rhythm. Her days are filled with orchestra rehearsals, solo performances, lab work and chemistry assignments.

“It’s a balancing game, week by week. I look at what’s due and prioritize,” she said, relying on her trusty paper calendar to stay organized.

Music remains a cornerstone of her life. As a violinist in the Western University Symphony Orchestra and a trombonist in the jazz band of the Western Chamber Music Club, Roberge continues to nurture her artistic side.

“Playing music helps me stay grounded.” – Kate Roberge, a music student pursuing chemistry research

Roberge’s interdisciplinary journey has not only influenced her academic journey, but also inspired her younger sister Penelope, now studying at Western in a program combining science and visual arts. By a fun twist of fate, Penelope ended up living in the very same residence, in the exact same room her older sister had graced during her first year.

Roberge was excited Western offered her sister the same opportunity to blend two passions.

“It’s fun to share this experience with her,” Roberge said with a smile.

As she advances in her studies, her focus is becoming clearer.

“I know I want to pursue chemistry for a career,” Roberge said.

Graduate school is on the horizon, driven by her passion for research. But she knows music will always remain a part of her life. For Roberge, it’s not about choosing one over the other, but finding a way to integrate both.

Her advice to others pursuing diverse interests?

“Go for it! You don’t have to give anything up.”