CBC host Matt Allen, BA’09, MA’14, credits his time at Western as a pivotal period of exploration that laid the foundation for his future path into journalism. Years later, Allen returned to London, Ont. with the chance to contribute to the city’s growth and evolution – this time, behind the mic.



Early education and inspiration

Allen began his journey at Western studying political science, where he first encountered critical thinking and societal analysis. Later, he pursued a master’s in international relations which deepened his curiosity and analytical skills. These qualities shaped his future career.

So, too, did his regular listening to CBC.

“I came to journalism later in life,” Allen said.

After graduating with his undergraduate degree, he spent time teaching English overseas before returning to Western, feeling the pull of academia. A conversation with a professor at Western encouraged him to explore journalism, a field that combined his love of writing, storytelling and understanding of society.

Two pieces of sports writing had a heavy influence on Allen, inspiring his vision of journalism.

The first was Wright Thompson’s Michael Jordan Has Not Left the Building. The article’s vivid portrayal of the basketball legend captivated him with its simplicity and depth. A profile on UFC fighter Cat Zingano, written by Allison Glock, also captivated Allen.

“It blended sports reporting with an emotional, human journey in a way that resonated deeply,” he said. “The magic of the article was in how Glock painted such vivid pictures through words. I thought, if I could do that, it would be incredible.”

Navigating the world of journalism

Inspired by both stories, Allen decided to dedicate himself to feature writing, but his career path took an unexpected turn. Like many budding journalists, he hoped to work at CBC, but admits he submitted his application too late.

So, he turned his attention to internships and newspapers. His first internship, at Maclean’s, gave him invaluable exposure to professional writing and reporting.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, but it was a crucial step,” he recalled. “It was a necessary learning curve in my career.”

That led Allen to a job at The North Bay Nugget, a small newspaper where he learned the ropes. It came with challenges, including a modest salary, but the milestones made it worthwhile. Allen still remembers the surreal feeling of seeing his first byline in print.

“I was at a gas station and there my name was on the newspaper. It gave me the motivation to keep going.”

Over time, he developed stronger interviewing skills and honed his craft, focusing on human connection. His approach was simple but very effective.

“As a writer, you need to dig into why a person’s story matters and get them to open up authentically, even if just for a moment,” Allen said. “It’s those moments that resonate with the reader the most.”

Embracing the uncharted

Now with nearly a decade of experience, Allen sees significant changes in journalism, including the rise of social media and the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on the industry.

“AI is reshaping how people get their information,” he said. “We’re just beginning to adapt to it.”

For students hoping to follow in his footsteps, his advice is straightforward: “Make the most of your time at university. You don’t realize how precious it is until it’s gone,” he said. “Lean into your strengths, take every opportunity to learn and be fully present.”

Allen is glad his journey ultimately led him from Western’s political science department to his role delivering daily news to listeners across Southwestern Ontario.

“Journalism, at its core, is about making sense of the chaos, telling stories that matter and holding on to the truth. If we can make people pause, think or feel something real, then we’ve done our job.”