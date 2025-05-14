A new study reveals air pollution may contribute to the development of epilepsy, a brain condition that causes seizures. Published in Epilepsia, researchers at London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) and Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry found an association between long-term exposure to air pollution with new cases of epilepsy in adults in Ontario.

The study found that higher exposure to fine particulate matter, a component of air pollution, increased the likelihood of developing epilepsy by 5.5 per cent, while ozone, another component of air pollution, increased it by 9.6 per cent.

“Our hope is that this research can help inform environmental policy and ensure there are adequate resources and health care for epilepsy in areas that have significant air pollution,” said Dr. Jorge Burneo, professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry, scientist at LHSCRI and neurologist at London Health Science Centre (LHSC).

The study utilized data from the Canadian Urban Environmental Health Research Consortium, which was linked to Ontario’s health administrative databases and analyzed at ICES (Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences). It began with the population of Ontario residents with a health card as of January 1, 2010. After focusing on adults without other major health conditions like brain cancer, researchers found 24,761 new epilepsy cases over six years.

It’s the first time databases were used to make a direct connection between new cases of epilepsy in adults in Ontario and long-term exposure to air pollution.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 99 per cent of the world’s population breathes air that exceeds WHO air quality limits. Scientific studies have linked air pollution to a wide variety of health issues and now there is additional evidence on its association with new onset epilepsy.

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders worldwide, affecting about six in every 1,000 people at any given time. People with epilepsy are three times more likely to die earlier in life and some do not respond to anti-seizure medications.

“This research is important because it has the potential to drive changes that could ultimately reduce the number of new epilepsy cases,” said Tresah Antaya, postdoctoral associate in the department of clinical neurological sciences. “We know seizures can significantly affect quality of life – limiting a person’s ability to work in certain industries, drive or live independently. Our hope is that this work will contribute to a future where fewer people are affected by epilepsy.”

As a next step in this work, the research team plans to explore the effects that forest fires may have on health, including epilepsy.

“Our environment plays a big role in our health,” said Dr. Burneo. “Our research aims to better understand these connections with a goal of improving both planetary and human health.”