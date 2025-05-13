Engineering students from multiple programs designed an innovative classroom tool for use at Ivey Business School, creating a prototype as part of their capstone project. A rare opportunity to take a concept from idea to manufacturing and implementation, the digital nameplate began after Ivey faculty member Kyle Maclean identified a need to shake up attendance tracking and encourage student participation in his classes.

Collaborating with mechanical and materials engineering professors G. Daniel Langohr and John Makaran, the trio proposed a partnership between mechanical and electrical engineering students, becoming the first formal interdisciplinary engineering capstone and emphasizing the Faculty of Engineering’s commitment to embracing real-world solutions.

“When you’re working in industry, you’re almost always collaborating with professionals from different disciplines. This project gave us a more realistic experience of what working in the field is like,” said team member and fourth-year engineering student Noah Menendez.

More than just a nameplate

The students developed more than just a name display; the interactive, real-time engagement tool enhances participation and fosters better communication between students and faculty. The Intelligent Nameplate allows students to respond to polls, indicate their understanding of lecture material and request to speak, all without raising their hands.

For example, when a professor poses a question, students can select their response through the device, changing the background colour of the nameplate to visually indicate their answer. Instructors can then quickly identify and call on students based on their responses. Additionally, students can press a “request to speak” button, causing their nameplate to light up as an accessibility feature designed to support all students.

One of the key benefits to virtual learning was the ability for students to use reaction emojis on Zoom to communicate their understanding, the team said. A confused emoji could signal that a professor was moving too quickly, while a thumbs up could confirm comprehension. In face-to-face learning, facial expressions are not always as clear. The Intelligent Nameplate integrates these reactions, allowing students to signal their understanding or confusion in real time through reaction symbols displayed on the front of the device. This feature ensures professors receive immediate feedback and can adjust their teaching accordingly.

The nameplate provides an interactive and low-pressure way for students to engage, which the designers say could encourage even the most reserved individuals to participate.

By tracking engagement data, professors can identify struggling students early, intervening before issues escalate. Real-time student feedback allows for immediate teaching adjustments, ensuring students are keeping up with the material being presented, the creators said. They designed the nameplate to ensure no additional effort was required from students or faculty, as the system integrates into existing classroom routines.

The technology also simplifies attendance tracking, eliminating the need for outdated sign-in sheets or manual records.

“I was impressed with what the students designed, along with how they were able to validate the use cases of the software and hardware,” Makaran said.

The team envisions this innovation expanding beyond Western, with hopes of enhancing classroom interactions at academic institutions worldwide. With many of the current team members close to graduation, their goal is to refine the prototype and ensure a smooth handoff to future students who could continue advancing the project in the next academic year.