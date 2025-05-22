Imagining life after high school is overwhelming for any young student – especially for youth in London, Ont. with limited access to networks and resources.

The Ivey Community Engagement Club, recognizing this challenge, works to bridge the gap by introducing students to opportunities in their own backyard. Since the club’s start in 2023, co-presidents and honours business administration (HBA) stuudents Seethaa Manoharan and Sophia Young have educated high school students about the possibilities of a business education.

“We hope to help students believe their existing skill sets can be improved and leveraged to delimit themselves when thinking about their futures,” Young said. “And we have been able to have conversations beyond the topic of business.”

Part of Manoharan’s decision to join the club stemmed from thinking about her path to Ivey.

“I grew up in the GTA and I had heard about Ivey’s business program, so it was shocking to learn that students from London had not,” she said. “I wanted to give back to London.”

Motivated to make local connections, Manoharan hopes to make a generational impact through the club.