From “Kate the Great” to “Neutron Jack,” nicknames are often a staple of office culture. But do they truly belong in a professional setting?

Ivey marketing professor Zhe Zhang partnered with Shuili Du from the University of New Hampshire on a new study, published in Harvard Business Review, to research how workplace nicknames impact professional relationships and employee well-being.

“The existing literature suggests that nicknames serve as an emotional bond, which can facilitate and improve interpersonal relationships,” Zhang said. “However, professional relationships are different than everyday relationships as they usually involve power disparities.”

Zhang ran a series of experiments with over 1,100 U.S.-based adults. Participants were placed in workplace scenarios where nicknames were used – sometimes for the boss, sometimes for employees – and asked how it shaped their sense of power, respect and psychological safety.

The findings reveal how small names can have a big impact on power dynamics.

When nicknames work – and when they don’t

Two key lessons emerged from Zhang’s study:

1. Managers should avoid giving employees nicknames. When managers assign nicknames to their employees, those employees feel less psychologically safe, less powerful and less respected than their colleagues who are addressed by their formal names. Instead of feeling valued, employees may perceive a nickname as a way for the boss to assert control – essentially assigning a new identity without consent.

“Because there is a power disparity between the supervisor and the subordinate, nicknaming a subordinate may make the manager seem like they are abusing their power,” Zhang said.

2. Nicknaming a manager can give employees a sense of empowerment. Inversely, when employees are encouraged to use a nickname for their manager, they feel more psychologically safe, more powerful and more respected at work.

“It shows that the higher-power party respects and is willing to protect the voices of the lower-power party,” Zhang said.

Beyond individual interactions, Zhang’s research found organizational culture also plays a major role in how nicknames are perceived.

“In hierarchical workplaces, the effects of nicknaming are more pronounced,” he said. “Employees in highly structured, hierarchal environments feel a stronger impact from nicknames than those in flatter, more egalitarian organizations.

Navigating workplace nicknames

Based on his research, Zhang shared four important lessons for leaders navigating nicknames at work.

Establish clear guidelines. Organizations should set expectations around workplace nicknames to ensure a respectful environment. Policies and training can help employees navigate these dynamics.

Consider your company’s culture. In hierarchical workplaces, nicknames can reinforce power imbalances. Leaders should be mindful of their organizational structure before encouraging or using nicknames.

Never assume. Regardless of hierarchy, never assume an employee is comfortable with a nickname. Missteps can lead to discomfort, strained relationships and even HR or legal concerns.

Always check in. The best approach? Ask. A private check-in ensures that employees feel respected and comfortable with how they’re addressed.

While Zhang emphasizes nickname acceptance is ultimately up to the individual, he embraces one himself. His Ivey students affectionately call him “Professor CMO,” the Professor of Chief Marketing Officer, and he proudly approves.