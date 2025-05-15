From law to medicine to political science, Western alumni with experience in diverse disciplines and industries will represent Canadians in the House of Commons.

Western graduates were elected in ridings across the country during the federal election on April 28. Fifteen new or returning Members of Parliament from the Conservative and Liberal parties are Western alumni.

Parliament resumes on May 26.

Roman Baber, LLB’05

York Centre (Conservative)

A former provincial politician who holds a law degree from Western, Baber was elected to his first term as MP. He ran for leadership of the federal Conservative Party in 2022.

Adam Chambers, BA’05, MBA’11, JD’11

Simcoe North (Conservative)

Chambers, a three-time Western graduate, won a second term serving his central Ontario riding.

Sandra Cobeña, BMOS’10

Newmarket—Aurora (Conservative)

Cobeña was elected to her first term representing her York Region riding. She has a bachelor of management and organizational studies from Western.

Peter Fragiskatos, BA’04 (King’s)

London Centre (Liberal)

Fragiskatos, a King’s University College graduate who also taught at King’s and Huron University Colleges, was re-elected for his fourth term in north London.

Cheryl Gallant, BSc’82

Algonquin—Renfrew—Pembroke (Conservative)

Gallant was first elected in 2000 and is now in her ninth term, making her one of her party’s longest-serving MPs in office.

Anthony Germain, MA’91 (Journalism)

Terra Nova–The Peninsulas (Liberal)

The Western journalism graduate won his Newfoundland and Labrador riding to become a first-term MP.

Tim Hodgson, MBA’88

Markham—Thornhill (Liberal)

Hodgson was elected to his first term and subsequently named Minister of Energy and Natural Resources in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet.

Corey Hogan, MBA’20

Calgary Confederation (Liberal)

The Ivey graduate is a newly elected MP in his Calgary riding.

Arpan Khanna, BA’12

Oxford (Conservative)

The Western sociology and criminology graduate was first elected to serve Oxford County in a 2023 by-election before his re-election this year.

Andrew Lawton, BA’23

Elgin—St. Thomas—London South (Conservative)

Lawton, who studied political science and history at Western, was elected for the first time in the riding that covers south London, St. Thomas and surrounding rural communities.

Greg McLean, MBA’96

Calgary Centre (Conservative)

The Alberta MP and Ivey graduate was re-elected to a third term in his Calgary riding.

Kyle Seeback, LLB’98

Dufferin—Caledon (Conservative)

The Western grad was re-elected for his third term representing Dufferin-Caledon. Before that, he served Brampton South as MP for a single term.

Amandeep Sodhi, BA’23 (King’s)

Brampton Centre (Liberal)

A recent King’s University College graduate, Sodhi won her seat in the 2025 election.

Matthew Strauss, MD’08

Kitchener South-Hespeler (Conservative)

Newly elected MP Strauss is a Schulich Medicine & Dentistry graduate.

Tim Uppal, MBA’18

Edmonton Gateway (Conservative)

The Ivey graduate and longtime MP was re-elected in his Alberta riding for a third term. Previously he represented the Edmonton-Sherwood Park community for seven years.