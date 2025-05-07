Staff members demonstrating exceptional performance and service from a wide variety of faculties, departments and support units are being honoured with the highest level of campus-wide recognition: The Western Award of Excellence.

The 2024 recipients were celebrated at a formal ceremony at the Great Hall, on Tues., May 6, where the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service was also presented.

The following summaries of the recipients’ contributions are based on submissions to the selection committee, made up of representatives from across campus.

Michele Grigg

Undergraduate administrator, department of physiology and pharmacology, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry

Since joining her team in 2005, Michele Grigg has provided a warm welcome for students, fostering a caring and supportive environment that is pivotal to Western’s vision for the student experience.

From organizing exams to onboarding staff members to providing support to faculty members, “Michele does it all, with an unwavering positive attitude,” her nominators wrote.

Grigg has taken initiative on many department projects, including organizing a mental health first aid course for faculty and staff, leading the overall coordination of document preparation for the Institutional Quality Assurance Process review and working with faculty members to standardize their course sites on OWL.

Besides volunteering at convocation every year, Grigg also gives her time to the Let’s Talk Science program, United Way, Schulich fundraising events and other organizations outside Western.



Jennifer Hancock

Grants officer, Office of Research Services, Western Research

While providing support and guidance to researchers and administrators, Jennifer Hancock has developed an institutional reputation as someone with “astute judgement, a keen eye for detail and an impressive knowledge of grantsmanship.”

Her nominators also praise her “wonderful sense of curiosity,” which has helped her resolve issues for both faculty and staff, and for actively connecting people to valuable information, developing training materials to fill gaps for the greater goal of broadening institutional knowledge.

“Jennifer’s support is a blend of technical proficiency, coupled with a sincere interest in the outstanding research being conducted at Western. Faculty members comment on her invaluable insights and how their grants have been substantially improved by her feedback. Her empathy, encouragement and compassion also help them navigate the stress and intricacies of submitting large and complicated grant applications.”

Matt Mills

Director, building services, Facilities Management

Having held roles in Human Resources and now in Facilities Management, Matt Mills is well-versed in many aspects of the university and can often be seen volunteering at various events on campus in support of Western’s mission.

As former director of health, safety and well-being, Mills is a strong proponent of wellness and work-life balance and actively seeks to ensure the well-being of his team and colleagues.

“Matt’s exceptional leadership, ability to build relationships and skill in facilitating change have been especially evident in initiatives like the Let’s Clear the Air Here (Smoke-Free Campus) campaign, and Western’s COVID-19 pandemic response—including multiple return-to-campus transitions. His commitment to our organization is clear in his day-to-day actions and the positive impact he has on everyone he encounters.”

Amanda Pfeffer

Staff sergeant, Campus Safety and Emergency Services

As Western Special Constable Service staff sergeant, Amanda Pfeffer works tirelessly to support members of the Western community. This includes serving on the Professional Managerial Association Pride Committee, representing Western on the City of London’s Integrated Transportation Community Advisory Committee and attending varsity athletics games.

Pfeffer was equally dedicated to creating the Western University Student Clothing Support Program to provide proper winter clothing to students in need or those unaccustomed to Canada’s climate. Last year’s clothing drive benefitted approximately 100 students.

“Amanda presents the quiet strength needed to lead those in the role we provide at Western,” one nominator wrote.

Juan Platero

Culinary support, Hospitality Services

Described as hard working, caring and kind, Juan Platero is committed to providing first-year students with a clean and welcoming environment in the Saugeen-Maitland residence dining hall.

Nominators said Platero is “an extremely hard worker who shows up every day with a smile on his face, ready to take on any challenge the day presents,” giving them a sense of relief that every task will be completed quickly and efficiently.

“Juan continues to grow personally with his work ethic and dedication, and I am repeatedly left in awe of his character and integrity.”

Trish Regier

Manager, undergraduate student services, Faculty of Social Science

As a member of the social science academic advising office for the past 18 years, Trish Regier consistently provides “guidance, support and encouragement for the team’s mission to go above and beyond in advising Western’s undergraduate students throughout their academic journey.”

Regier has addressed challenges and implemented changes which have led to improvements in the academic consideration policy and the creation of the new student absence portal.

“As a collaborative and dedicated team player, Trish frequently shares her knowledge and expertise with leaders across campus, building a culture of cooperation and support as shown by her dedication and involvement in various committees. Her positive attitude, commitment to Western’s core values and ability to motivate others through her friendliness make her an invaluable asset to our team.”

Jeff Renaud

Media relations consultant, Western Communications

Jeff Renaud has been telling Western’s stories to the world for more than 20 years.

Renaud collaborates with senior leaders, faculty and various stakeholders to identify compelling stories that highlight Western’s strengths. A regular contributor to Western News and Western Alumni Magazine, he also provides media training and guidance to faculty researchers, ensuring they can communicate the impact of their work effectively.

His work directly contributes to enhancing the university’s reputation by drawing increasing media coverage and fostering strong relationships with key news outlets. Through his strategic approach and dedication, he not only amplifies Western’s voice but also supports its mission to positively impact communities worldwide.

Colleagues described Renaud “as a dedicated and trusted partner whose work not only enhances Western’s reputation but also fosters a sense of community and shared success.”

Lisa Dubrick, Svitlana Stoiko-Hota, Carrie Schnurr and Jodi Freeman

Work and learn program for Ukrainian newcomers at Western team

In September 2022, Hospitality Services developed a work and learn program for displaced Ukrainians.

Individuals hired into this program were able to combine work in dining halls and catering with an intensive course of English as a Second Language (ESL). The first year of the program was so successful the second intake in 2023 doubled in size.

Most of the success of this program came from cross-campus collaboration to support the groups of newcomers.

“We were provided with any kind of assistance we needed as newcomers, including psychological support for ourselves and our family members,” wrote one staff member hired through the initiative. “This program became a turning point in our career and personal development.”

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

This medal recognizes individuals who have provided exemplary service to the university over a sustained period. Nominees must be retired/resigned from Western for at least a year.

Debbie Acton

Former director of administration, Western Libraries

As a retired staff member, Debbie Acton stands out for her dedication and involvement in many aspects of Western’s university life.

Her retirement in 2017 capped an impressive career spanning more than 42 years.

Throughout those four decades she was not only a stalwart employee but deeply committed to serving the university through her involvement in the Professional Managerial Association for 24 years, the United Way for more than 30 years, various social and safety committees and employment negotiations.

As a purple and proud Western graduate, Acton has volunteered for more than 15 years with the Alumni Association, most recently helping to establish the new Western Alumni retiree chapter.

In 2016, she received a Western Award of Excellence.

“Debbie personifies leadership by example—calm and professional,” her nominators wrote. “A role model for new and not-so-new leaders in Western Libraries and across campus, she was a mentor, sharing her knowledge and experience, providing encouragement and giving people the opportunity to grow in their various roles.”