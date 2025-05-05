An updated policy to ensure safety during events on Western’s campus was approved by the Board of Governors on May 1.

The revisions to the university’s administrative policies – part of its Manual of Administrative Policies and Procedures (MAPP 1.1) – guide the use of campus facilities for purposes beyond regularly scheduled academic activities.

“Our campus will continue to be a vibrant place that’s home to respectful dialogue and deep debate on important issues,” provost and vice-president (academic) Florentine Strzelczyk said.

Strzelczyk and Lynn Logan, Western’s vice-president (operations and finance), are responsible for overseeing the policy.

“We are committed to striking a fair balance between comprehensive safety planning and resource use with respect for university property and freedom of expression,” Logan said.

The board’s approval followed more than six months of community consultation in multiple stages, including an online survey, in-person sessions and engagement with several constituted groups.

Input from students, staff and faculty led to substantial revisions to the policy, which had not been updated in 17 years.

Since then, campus has grown, and special events and demonstrations have become more frequent. Last year there were 14,500 special events on campus, and more than 100 demonstrations.

“We have seen increasing demonstrations in terms of frequency, participation, demand on university resources and safety risks,” Logan said.

Though camping was never permitted under university policies, it is now expressly prohibited unless a limited exception is granted. Western’s facilities can be used for demonstrations or special events under the policy, provided they occur safely, don’t interfere with the ordinary functioning of the university or impose an unreasonable demand on resources.

The revised policy encourages demonstration organizers to consult with Western’s Campus Safety & Emergency Services. Those who choose not to are responsible for ensuring the safety of their events.

“Our goal is to support the university’s core teaching, learning and research mission, which includes keeping everyone on our campus safe,” Strzelczyk said.

“We know learning extends beyond the classroom. We value that special events and demonstrations are part of campus life, and we want to ensure those activities can continue in a safe way – both for those involved and those who aren’t.”

Going forward, the policy will be reviewed every five years.