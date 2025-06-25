The road to Beijing and Los Angeles will run through London, Ont.

Athletics Canada announced the city will host the 2027 Canadian Track & Field Trials and the 2028 Bell Track & Field Trials after a successful bid by Tourism London, in partnership with Western, the London Western Track and Field Club and the City of London.

“London has proven itself as a first-class sport event host. Track and field has a long, decorated history in the city and our partners in London have done an outstanding job hosting the Canadian Cross Country Championships and the Bob Vigars Classic – part of our National Track & Field Tour,” said Athletics Canada CEO Mathieu Gentès. “Tasked with hosting our national outdoor championships, London is an ideal choice to showcase our athletes on their road to World Championships and Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Western Alumni Stadium will be the setting for the 2027 and 2028 Canadian Track & Field Championships. The 2027 event will run Aug. 9 to 15 and will serve as the Canadian team selection trials for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing that September. The following year, the Bell Track & Field Trials will run from June 14 to 18, 2028 and will help determine the athletes competing for Canada in Track & Field at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“It’s an incredible honour to welcome the 2027 Canadian Track & Field Championships and 2028 Bell Track & Field Trials to our storied Western Mustangs facilities,” said sports and recreation director Christine Stapleton. “From Olympic champion Damian Warner’s training grounds to our U SPORTS national title-winning teams, our legacy in athletics runs deep – and we’re proud to host Canada’s finest as they chase Olympic and Paralympic dreams right here in London, Ont.”

Hometown track and field heroes

Among the long list of elite athletes from London, Ont. who have represented Canada on the world stage are Olympic champion Damian Warner, Olympic bronze medallist Alysha Newman, Pan American Games champion Jessica Zelinka and Parapan American Games champion Kevin Strybosch.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the 2027 Canadian Track & Field Championships and 2028 Bell Track & Field Trials to London. These national showcases bring Canada’s top athletes – and world class talent – to our city. For the 2028 edition, the stakes will be even higher, with the championships also serving as Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic Trials and helping select Canada’s team to compete at Los Angeles 2028,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan, BA’02, MA’04.

“Londoners are no strangers to sporting excellence – from our Memorial Cup champion London Knights, to Olympic track and field champions Damian Warner and Alysha Newman, to our very own Western Mustangs who will help to host the events at Alumni Field. Hosting these Championships reflects London’s passion for sport and underpins our reputation as an elite nurturing ground for athletes in Canada.” – London Mayor Josh Morgan

The 2024 OFSAA Track & Field Championships took over Western Alumni Stadium last June, and the Ontario Summer Games track and field events energized fans at the stadium in 2024, 2018 and 2004. Off the track, the city hosted the 2024 Canadian Cross Country Championships last fall.

The Canadian Track & Field Championships are the national event for senior, U20 and para athletes. Nearly 2,000 athletes, coaches and officials take part each year.

“Anytime you can bring the best athletes in the country to your backyard, it’s exciting, and the Olympic Trials always offers that little extra something because athletes’ dreams are on the line,” said London Western TFC club manager Scott MacDonald. “We take pride in running meets that are athlete and coach-friendly. Competing at the national and international level is pressure-packed enough without added stress from the complexities of this level of meet. We work hard to remove obstacles and distractions to ensure that athletes can focus on expressing themselves on the track and in the field, not to mention creating an energetic atmosphere that inspires elite performances.”