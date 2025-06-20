When Donna Noah, from Munsee Delaware Nation, first arrived at Western, she was a shy student and felt isolated on Western’s large campus.

But once Noah started attending the Indigenous Circles of Support and Leadership Program through the Indigenous Student Centre (ISC), everything changed.

“Without the ‘Circles’ program, I wouldn’t have made the friends I still have,” Noah said.

She also gained the skills she now uses leading the program seven years later, as Western’s Indigenous financial aid coordinator.

“Attending Circles as a student played a big role in building the confidence I have today,” Noah said. “It helped me develop my speaking abilities and learn to embrace who I am.”

Now she enjoys helping current Indigenous students do the same.

Food, friendship, culture and connection

The Indigenous Circles of Support and Leadership Program (ICSLP) brings Indigenous students together twice a month to share a meal, foster community and build cultural knowledge and leadership skills.

With many participants attending throughout their four years of undergraduate studies and beyond, Noah says the program, along with other supports in the ISC, has been foundational to students’ academic success.

“When Indigenous students leave their close-knit communities and come to university, which can feel like a completely different world, there’s often pressure to adapt to the dominant culture. We talk with them about what it means to walk in two worlds, and how important it is to stay grounded in who they are. Safe spaces like the ISC and the ICSLP help students find that balance. They can connect with other Indigenous students from different nations and access the local Indigenous community, Knowledge Keepers, crafting and well-being workshops and traditional teachings – all right here in this new city, “said Noah.

“We help them build community in a hub that feels like home.”

Indigenous Knowledge to help guide daily life

Holly Peters, a third-year Indigenous studies and gender, sexuality and women’s studies student, assists Noah in delivering the program as part of a work-study placement.

Peters, from Walpole Island First Nation, finds the activities grounding as she continues to reconnect with her culture.

“It’s hard trying to figure out who you are as an Indigenous person while also trying to navigate a Westernized education system. It’s finding that balance between your Indigeneity and who you are as a student,” said Peters.

For fellow work-study student Lexi Alarie, the ICSLP offered a lifeline when she transferred to Western last year after her English program at Laurentian University shut down. She was a long way from her family in Timmins, Ont, and her community of Red Rock Indian Band, near Thunder Bay, Ont.

“I had never been to London, Ont. before and I didn’t know anyone at Western, but the program helped me form my community,” said Alarie, who’s majoring in English literature and Indigenous studies.

Alarie finds the opening exercise of each ICSLP session – “rose, bud, thorn” – helps forge deep connections, as participants share something good (rose), something they are looking forward to (bud) and something that is challenging them (thorn).

“We have people share when they get into medical school, when they’ve had papers published and their hardships. It’s nice to be there to support each other.”

Alarie also enjoys the crafts Noah selects to help transfer Indigenous Knowledge, including making corn husk dolls, medicine pouches or beaded jewelry.

“Each object we craft tells its own story,” Alarie said. “It’s helped me learn so much about Indigenous culture and who I am as a person.”

Peters agrees.

The story of the spirit bead – an off-colour or mismatched bead placed amongst an otherwise matching pattern of beads – resonates for her.

“It carries a big lesson, reminding me it’s okay to be imperfect and not to be so hard on myself as a student.”

When she’s having a tough week, Peters said the laughter that fills the room during ICSLP makes for “good medicine.”

A big part of the program is connecting with other students who have similar experiences. You feel heard, seen and understood. We share funny stories and the laughter is contagious. It’s a cycle of good energy passing from person to person.” – Holly Peters, work-study student, Indigenous Circles of Support and Leadership Program

Developing leadership through extracurricular activities

ICSLP also encourages students to participate in extracurricular activities through the ICSLP Passport, which they’re urged to complete by the end of the program.

The passport is organized around five key themes: Indigenous and land-based knowledge, health and well-being, academic, career development and leadership engagement.

“Health and well-being could mean taking time for self-care,” Noah said. “We will check in, asking how the passport activities are going and encouraging them to attend local community events together.”

Academic support might mean seeking help from an academic counsellor, ISC tutors or taking advantage of a professor’s office hours.

“Knowing every two weeks I have a dedicated time where I get to do a fun cultural activity, engage with the other students and share a meal together is very special. It’s incredibly valuable during the weeks where school can be stressful, because I know I can go, share these feelings and be supported.”-Participant feedback, Indigenous Circles of Support and Leadership Program

For Noah, the biggest reward is watching students blossom through the program.

“Witnessing their growth over the four years they’re here makes me proud,” Noah said. “Each student grows in their own unique way as they become more comfortable with themselves and with one another. I get to witness them become a strong part of the Indigenous community here at Western, and I’m grateful that ICSLP can support and contribute to their journey here at Western.”

The next session of ICSLP begins in October 2025. For more information or to register, contact Donna Noah.