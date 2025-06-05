Western is one of the best places to work in Southwestern Ontario, based on an annual assessment of workplaces in the region.

The university’s benefits, pension plans, mental health support and family leave policies were among the features earning it a spot within the top 50 organizations selected by Mediacorp Canada, the company that releases Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

“Western is pleased to be recognized for the second year in a row as a top employer in Southwestern Ontario. It’s an impressive list of organizations – many of which Western is proud to call a partner, and where many of our graduates work as well,” said Jane O’Brien, associate vice-president of human resources.

“Western’s roots run deep in Southwestern Ontario. It’s where our employees live, where many are raising families, where their children go to school and play sports. It’s also where so many of our alumni live and work.”

With up to 14,000 people working at Western during the academic year, it is the second-largest employer in the city. Only four other workplaces in London, Ont. made the list: Digital Extremes, LBMX, London Hydro and Trojan Technologies.

‘Strong commitment to employee well-being’

Southwestern Ontario’s Top Employers recognizes “leading employers” with head offices in the region between Lake Huron, Georgian Bay and Lake Erie (excluding the Toronto and Niagara areas).

“This year’s selections demonstrate a strong commitment to employee well-being, professional development and family-friendly workplace policies. Many prioritize wellness through increased investments in mental health support,” Mediacorp shared in its announcement of the 2025 list.

Western offers extensive physical and mental health services plus additional wellness opportunities, including:

Employee assistance program that provides free crisis counselling and many family support services

Benefits for mental health services, with up to 85 per cent coverage and no annual maximum, what Mediacorp described as “progressive coverage”

Annual health fair to introduce and connect employees to community services and resources

Living Well @ Western, a program encouraging staff to take care of their physical, mental and financial health with a monthly calendar of activities such as fitness classes, campus walks, workshops and lectures

Employer-paid health care premiums for staff and continued benefits for retirees with 10 or more years of service

Professional development programming, from annual staff learning days to a leadership workshop series to educational assistance funding to cover the cost of university and continuing studies courses, also set Western apart.

“We want to do everything we can to support employees with their own lifelong learning, professional development and personal growth to help them and the university achieve ambitious goals,” O’Brien said.

The analysis for Southwestern Ontario’s Top Employers measures eight different factors: workplace, work atmosphere, benefits, vacation, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development and community involvement.

It debuted in 2024, when Western made the inaugural list of 40 top employers across the region.