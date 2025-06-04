Western aviation students will be equipped with specialized skills and earn advanced pilot licences through a new flight training school that’s partnering with the university and London International Airport.

MFC Training is a Canadian company, nearly 100 years old, that has trained more than 30,000 pilots. Starting this fall, incoming students in Western’s Commercial Aviation Management program – and those beginning their flight training in the second year of the program – will be on the pathway to earn industry-standard Integrated Airline Transport Pilot licences (iATPL).

“Through our partnership with MFC Training, our students will have access to advanced licensing opportunities as part of their aviation education,” said Jacqueline Book, director of Western’s Commercial Aviation Management (CAM) program and a former Royal Canadian Air Force tactical transport pilot and airline pilot.

“This new partnership strengthens Western’s mission to provide nationally competitive, industry-aligned aviation education and prepare the next generation of aviation leaders.” – Jacqueline Book, director of Western’s Commercial Aviation Management program

MFC Training will provide specialized education, including complex cockpit environments and advanced simulator training. Its Transport Canada-certified curriculum includes more than 500 hours of ground school and 250 hours of flight and simulator training.

Western’s CAM program, part of the bachelor of management and organization studies in the Faculty of Social Science, includes a year of business studies followed by flight training – for those who wish to pursue it – in years two, three and four. CAM, which marked its 25th anniversary last year, is one of the only university programs in Canada in which graduates can earn a business degree and their pilot’s licence.

“Western’s CAM program welcomes about 80 new pilot candidates each year, and many of our alumni are now in aviation leadership roles around the world. Graduating with the iATPL will position our students to fill the pressing, global need for pilots and other airline or aviation industry positions,” said Nicholas Harney, dean of the Faculty of Social Science.

Angel Abraham, who graduates from the CAM program next week, said she’s excited for incoming students to have the option of working toward the integrated licence.

“This new partnership with MFC training is going to be great for Western students. You get your flight training, a support system and a great connection to mentors,” Abraham said.

“Graduating with the iAPTL provides a competitive edge.”

Leader in flight training

Its new home at the London International Airport marks the first Ontario location for MFC Training.

“Since 1929, MFC Training has been a leader in flight training across Canada,” said Scott McFadzean, BACS’03, CEO of London International Airport. Like Book, McFadzean graduated from the inaugural aviation class at Western, part of what was then the bachelor of administrative and commercial studies (BACS) program.

“We are excited that MFC’s first Ontario location will be here at YXU. This is an excellent fit for our growing aerospace hub,” he added.

The London, Ont. location joins MFC Training facilities in New Brunswick, Manitoba and Nunavut. The company is owned by the PAL Group, including PAL Aerospace and PAL Airlines, one of the largest independent airlines in Eastern Canada and Quebec.

“MFC Training is thrilled to partner with Western to train the next generation of aviation leaders,” said Calvin Ash, president of PAL Airlines, PAL Aerospace and MFC Training.

“Between Western’s world-class academic programing and MFC Training’s industry-leading flight instruction, our combined offering will produce graduates with a powerful combination of aviation skill and top-notch educational background, ready to carry our industry forward for the next generation.”