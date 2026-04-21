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Western University has been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers in an annual assessment of organizations across the country.

The designation recognizes employers creating a culture of environmental awareness through exceptional sustainability initiatives. The ranking criteria considered the uniqueness and success of green initiatives, employee involvement and public identity as an employer actively reducing its environmental footprint. The breadth of Western’s sustainability work ranges from energy-efficient infrastructure to healthier campus ecosystems and employee-led projects that keep waste out of landfills.

Western was the only organization from London, Ont. and one of eight higher education institutions to make the list, which is released by Mediacorp Canada Inc. It comes just days after the university’s third consecutive recognition as one of Southwestern Ontario’s top employers.

Western also ranks among the top universities in the world for sustainability, with operations, academics and research aligned with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. More than 2,700 courses and 1,900 research projects contribute to advancing those goals of social, economic and environmental sustainability.

“Operating sustainably translates our aspirations into impact, improving the health of our community and the planet,” said Lynn Logan, vice-president (operations and finance) and co-chair of the President’s Advisory Committee on the Environment and Sustainability. “People across campus take personal ownership of greener practices in their classrooms, labs and offices. This shared commitment turns a strategy into measurable progress.”

Western’s new Climate and Sustainability Strategy was developed through consultations with thousands of students, faculty and staff. It follows Western’s commitment to a target of net-zero emissions for campus operations by 2050, with at least a 45 per cent reduction over 2005 levels by 2030.

Sustainable growth on Western’s campus through green design and living labs

The strategy includes a “regenerative campus” approach that extends the focus beyond conservation to actively restoring and renewing resources. Commitments include decarbonizing buildings and infrastructure, improving biodiversity across campus and reducing waste even as the university continues to grow. Its award-winning Sustainable Procurement program embeds environmental considerations into sourcing strategies, supplier engagement and staff training.

The campus itself is becoming greener, with buildings that reduce energy usage and environmental impact. The Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation is among 14 LEED-certified buildings on campus. It has triple-glazed windows, an efficient building envelope and ground-source geothermal heating and cooling, enabling it to operate without steam or natural gas heating since its opening in 2024. Western also converted a seasonal chilled water loop into a year-round energy loop, unlocking existing infrastructure capacity and avoiding the need to construct new chiller and heating plants.

Campus as a living lab projects contribute directly to ecosystem health and biodiversity on the grounds. Examples include the FOGS pollinator garden alive with bees, butterflies and other pollinators, managed by a volunteer group of students, faculty and staff. They select, grow and maintain the plants in collaboration with Facilities Management and biology faculty, transforming a steep, awkward slope into a thriving habitat.

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How Western employees drive sustainability from the ground up

Behind Western’s sustainability record is a culture of employee engagement. About 100 faculty and staff participate in the Sustainable Workplace Ambassadors Program, raising awareness and driving action across campus. The Office of Sustainability launched three programs last year based on employee feedback, resulting in significant waste diversion from landfills.

A furniture re-use platform found new locations for gently used university furniture.

The Free Store drew more than 800 visitors in its first three months and collected over 900 kilograms of donated goods.

A waste and recycling portal made it easier for staff to dispose of items, even hard-to-recycle materials.

“The strong support we’ve received from employees across the university has been critical in driving change in managing our resources and ensuring the success of these initiatives,” said Heather Hyde, director of sustainability.

Entire teams have also gotten behind waste-reduction initiatives. Facilities Management donated 112 used mattresses to Mission Services rather than discarding them. The Hospitality Services team partnered with Second Harvest to redirect surplus food, providing more than 7,300 meals in 2025. This waste recovery effort not only helped feed families, it saved nearly 10 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and 8.2 million litres of water.

“These initiatives solve real problems and remind people that their contributions matter,” Hyde said.

Western’s sustainability efforts drive impact beyond the London area, as researchers engineer storm-resilient homes and work with builders and insurers to strengthen building codes against growing threats of extreme weather. More broadly, Western’s experts are partnering with governments, industries, producers and communities to advance green technologies.

“Western has the talent, partnerships and research to help solve the defining challenges of our time,” Logan said. “What we do on this campus will ripple far beyond it.”

Learn more about how Western is future-proofing our planet.