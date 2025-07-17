The Western Mustangs are representing Canada on the international stage this summer at the 2025 FISU Summer World University Games.

Recently retired Mustangs track and field head coach Vickie Croley and Danielle Kelton, a sports medicine fellow from Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, will join 18 student-athletes from Western in the Canadian delegation.

Shona Branton, a fourth-year social science student and Western Female Athlete of the Year in 2023 and 2024, will compete in swimming.

Building on the Mustangs long-standing tradition of rowing excellence, third-year science student Olivia Calbeck has been selected to represent Western and Canada in the coxless four event.

Jasper Tang, a social science student and co-head coach of the Mustangs badminton team, will complete in the male doubles and mixed doubles.

Table tennis will feature two Mustangs, including Nicole Cai – co-head coach of the Mustangs team – and Terrence Yeung, a medical sciences student and former Mustangs table tennis team member.

Twelve student-athletes from the Mustangs track and field team are joining their former coach Croley at the event.

The FISU Summer World University Games is one of the largest summer multisport events worldwide. It takes place every two years in various cities around the world. The 32nd FISU Summer World University Games features 18 sports, including basketball, archery, gymnastics, fencing, rowing, swimming and Taekwondo.

