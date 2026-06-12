Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Western University’s Board of Governors has named Marlene McGrath as its new chair and Lori Higgs as the next vice-chair. McGrath and Higgs, both Western alumni, will begin their two-year terms on July 1.

McGrath, LLB’86, has been a governor since 2022. For the last two years, she served as vice-chair under the leadership of outgoing chair Sarah Shortreed.

“Working with a team that has such passion and commitment to Western is an exciting opportunity to further the university’s mission and build on its strong reputation,” McGrath said.

The Board of Governors advances the priorities outlined in Western’s strategic plan, Towards Western at 150, in consultation with the University Senate.

“The board and senate members lead and govern together, and this partnership makes us stronger,” McGrath said. “We volunteer our time because of a shared belief in Western’s mission to enhance the student experience, advance research and expand our global impact. The momentum around the All in Campaign is accelerating that even further.”

Leadership transition in Western’s Board of Governors

A Western Law graduate, McGrath spent 24 years in legal, human resource and leadership roles at 3M, retiring as senior vice president in 2018 at the company’s St. Paul, Minnesota headquarters. Prior to that, she worked in legal firms in London, Ont., and was a director of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board of Ontario.

McGrath completed an intensive corporate governance program at the Institute of Corporate Directors, a not-for-profit organization that serves as the voice of Canadian directors and their boards. McGrath’s expertise in governance also supports her roles on boards at the Ivey Business School Foundation and The Equitable Life Insurance Company of Canada.

She has long been active in community organizations, including the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, the London Economic Development Corporation, McCormick Care Group and as chair of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation, London. McGrath said she was drawn to Western for its far-reaching impact.

“From playing key roles locally to partnering with educational and research institutions around the world, Western is creating opportunities for our students and faculty to advance discoveries that will address global challenges,” she said.

Board vice-chair brings financial expertise

Lori Higgs, BA’98, is the chief financial officer at St. Joseph’s Health Care London, where she leads a team of more than 600. Her expertise includes resource allocation, budget planning and financial reporting.

Higgs was named a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario by her peers in 2021 – the highest distinction for CPAs in Canada. She sits on the board of the Greater London International Airport Authority and volunteers on various health care funding advisory committees and the Ontario Hospital Association Labour Relations Committee.

She first joined Western’s Board of Governors in 2022.

“I was thrilled to join the board. As a proud Western grad, born and raised in London, I enjoy giving back through volunteer service and appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the vitality of our community,” Higgs said.

Higgs has been a dedicated volunteer with the London Chamber of Commerce, United Way Elgin Middlesex and the City of London. She was previously the chair of Fanshawe College’s Board of Governors.

“Volunteering in the not-for-profit sector and working for a publicly funded hospital, I understand the financial pressures facing Ontario’s public institutions,” she said.

Responsibilities of Western’s Board of Governors

Western’s Board of Governors manages the university’s overall governance, with responsibility for all financial and property matters. Its role includes appointing and overseeing the president and other senior administrators, and protecting the university’s autonomy and long-term future.

“The board truly works in service to the greater good of our community – students, staff and faculty,” Higgs said. “Members come to meetings well prepared for respectful and productive dialogue, all with a view to supporting Western to be its very best.”