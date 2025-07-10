Western biology professor David Smith has over 100 vintage microscopes populating his office, his lab and now spilling over to his home.

“I come by it honestly,” Smith said. “My mom is an antique dealer, so I was always surrounded by old stuff.”

You might expect a biologist with an inherited “collecting gene” to acquire these relics in tribute to the scientific exploration of life invisible to the naked eye, but it didn’t start there.

“Microscopes took me down a path I didn’t imagine,” he said.

Smith’s research and teaching in genetics and bioinformatics relies on computers, not microscopes. This biologist has no need to view the microscopic world, yet microscopes led him to examine life in up-close, intimate detail.

The journey began during the pandemic, when Western colleagues were cleaning out their labs. Smith snapped up a few outdated microscopes. Word soon got around, and more castoff microscopes came to him.

“Sometimes I’d get really special pieces – just gorgeous,” he said.

Smith admires the precise machining and craftsmanship that characterized early microscopes before the rise of mass manufacturing and scientific standardization.

“They have such architectural beauty, with polished brass and intricate mechanics. And they operate so smoothly, even after a hundred years. They’re pieces of art. You could imagine them on a movie set or in Harry Potter.”

Vintage microscopes shape development of 35mm photography

Unlike modern microscopes that require computer integration, vintage microscopes don’t have operating systems that eventually fail or become obsolete.

“People in our department still use old microscopes when they just need a quick look, not sophisticated magnification,” he said. “Old microscopes from Western have been well preserved with no fungus or fog in the optics.”

As Smith’s interest grew, so too did his collection. He rescued more microscopes destined for the trash heap, from places beyond Western. He bought even more at auctions and began turning his lab into a makeshift microscope museum – a celebration of the ingenuity of their design and a tactile connection to modern microscopy.

With his growing reputation as the “microscope guy,” his colleagues also started bringing him “microscope adjacent” pieces such as film cameras built to fit onto a microscope. The cameras inspired him to learn about the renowned German optics company Leitz, known later as Leica.

In the early 20th century, a lens technician at the Leitz microscope factory began experimental work on a handheld film camera to replace the bulky, heavy cameras of the day. That led to a prototype Leica, the world’s first compact, portable 35mm film camera.

Film photography versus digital

“Leica microscopes essentially gave birth to photojournalism and documentary work. They’re the forerunner to the legendary Leica camera that made it possible to capture high-quality images easily and discreetly,” Smith said.

The significance of that revolutionary Leica resonated with Smith, though he didn’t expect it to influence him personally – until a life-changing event. In July 2022, a cancer diagnosis and the subsequent treatment transformed his casual interest into a dedicated pursuit.

“I needed a distraction, so I decided to buy a new analog Leica camera and learn about film photography.”

Smith began taking photos of his wife and son, enjoying a new way to connect with his family while appreciating the mechanical beauty of his Leica.

“That sound – click – that’s a 100-year-old sound. I love the tactile experience of using analog cameras.”

Smith’s choice of film over digital reflects the same appreciation for craftsmanship that draws him to vintage microscopes.

“Film has a certain look you just can’t get digitally. Sure, you can try Photoshopping it in, but it’s the experience of using film that matters. Everything’s manual: aperture, shutter speed and focus. You need to understand light and be deliberate. An analog camera is way more work than Smartphone photography, but that’s part of the fun.”

Street photography reveals new insights

Last year, he took photography beyond his back yard. Intrigued by the urban landscape in downtown London, Ont, he started asking people from all walks of life if he could take their photo.

“At first, approaching strangers was nerve-wracking – almost like asking someone on a date,” he said. “Some people were wary, but when I switched over from the Leica to a 1960s Rolleiflex, everything changed.”

The nostalgic look of his twin-lens Rolleiflex became an unexpected icebreaker, recognizable to some of his subjects from their own childhoods.

“People can feel intimidated by a modern-looking camera, but they’re more comfortable around the Rolleiflex. It opens conversations. Sometimes I get glimpses into their past, or I may hear their life story.”

Unlike traditional street photographers, Smith doesn’t take anyone’s photo without their permission. He said documenting life at street level rather than cellular detail can reveal poignant details that may otherwise go unseen. He brings the careful analysis of a scientist to his craft, while viewing his subjects with the eyes of an artist, looking to create beauty.

“Everyone, whether they’re working as an investment banker or living with addiction, can be captured in a beautiful light.”

Smith’s regular presence downtown has made him a recognizable figure to neighbourhood locals – the “professor with the weird camera.” Many of the people he photographs share their contact information so he can send them a copy of their portrait.

Smith’s photography has gained recognition beyond downtown. One photo of his son was selected as “Photo of the Week” by LFI, Leica’s magazine, chosen from thousands of submissions. His photos also appear in his lecture slides to supplement academic themes, sometimes piquing the curiosity of students who want to learn more about the images.

Preserving vintage microscopes for future scientists and artists

The opportunity to possibly capture an extraordinary moment and connect with people drives his newfound devotion to photography, but that doesn’t mean Smith has left microscopes behind.

“I still love microscopes, though I’m getting more discerning about my collection. As my mom would say, quality over quantity. I’d trade several of the more common microscopes for one extraordinary one we could display on campus.”

As Smith continues curating his collection of microscopes and related cameras, he hopes to eventually acquire a more formal space at Western to showcase them to the campus community and the public. In the meantime, he’s happy to give tours of his collection to anyone interested.

Smith said it’s important to preserve these historical artifacts for future generations. He believes they represent the evolution in optics that shaped our understanding of the world and advanced both science and art.

His personal journey from microscope collector to street photographer is also influencing his approach as an educator.

“Being out on the street and engaging with a wide diversity of people has helped broaden my perspective of life, and it has made me a more down-to-earth person. That translates well to the classroom.”