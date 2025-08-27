From Greece to Thailand to Belize, Western students and researchers have taken their learning global this summer.
Field research and international study trips allowed members of the Western community to explore diverse cultures, strengthen international collaborations and benefit from new perspectives.
Educating global citizens and boosting international collaboration to help drive change are among the priorities in the university’s global engagement plan, Western in the World.
Western News is sharing photos from around the world showcasing some of the locations that were home to meaningful student trips and impactful research this summer.
Greece
Classical studies students travelled to Greece in May with professors Bernd Steinbock and Gino Canlas to learn more about the country’s history, archaeology and culture. The group of 22 students visited the Temple of Hephaestus in Athens, Greece during their study trip. (Submitted)
Thailand
Western Engineering students (L to R) Alyssa Forbes and Sabrina Lindow spent the summer in Bangkok, Thailand, gaining hands-on research experience through the Undergraduate Summer Research Internship (USRI) program. (Submitted)
Belize
Students travelled to Half Moon Caye, an island off the coast of Belize, part of Lighthouse Reef Atoll. The Tropical Marine Environments field course allows Ontario university students to explore the island’s terrestrial, intertida and aquatic zones through guided walks and dives, then develop and test their own research questions. (Submitted)
Arizona, U.S.
Graduate students (L to R) Ashka Thaker and Sharini Kanni Suresh Babu at the best-preserved impact crater on Earth, Meteor Crater, one of two sites where they conducted field work after travelling to Flagstaff, Arizona to participate in a meeting for NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. (Submitted)
Austria
Students in the DAN Management study trip spent two weeks at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, learning how to use accounting information to make better business decisions. Local highlights included the Vienna Chocolate Factory, touring the Vienna United Nations building, experiencing the Vienna wine industry through a Heuriger dinner and learning about current global business issues at KPMG-Austria. (Submitted)
Scandinavia
Steve Xia travelled to Scandinavia to learn more about the region’s health-care system as part of the Aging Globally course, offered through the Faculty of Health Sciences. Above, Xia visits Denmark. (Submitted)
Germany
A group of Engineering students took a two-week faculty-led education abroad course at Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) in Germany to strengthen their knowledge of manufacturing in a global and interconnected economy. (Submitted)