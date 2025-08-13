Benson Law moves easily between two worlds.

In one, he’s a third-year medical student at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, immersed in academic and clinical training. In the other, he’s a Canadian Armed Forces reservist, committed to serving his country.

This year, those paths converged with a national distinction – Law is one of 16 students across the country to be honoured with the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Award for Medical Students.

Schulich Communications spoke with Law, BHSc’21, MSc’23, about the early experiences that shaped him, his passion for military medicine and the responsibilities that come with service.

Tell us about your background and early influences.

Benson Law (BL): My parents are immigrants from Hong Kong, and I was born and raised in the Greater Toronto Area. We are a working-class family, and I am the first in my family to pursue a career in medicine. Watching my parents’ work ethic and resilience shaped who I am.

After high school, I earned my bachelor of health sciences and master of science degrees from Western. During that time, I joined the Canadian Armed Forces as a reservist.

When did you first feel drawn to medicine?

BL: In high school, I completed a co-op placement at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. From that experience, I knew right away that medicine was my calling. I was inspired by the opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives, while being challenged intellectually and physically.

But it wasn’t until medical school that I developed a strong interest in military medicine. Through Schulich Medicine & Dentistry’s Office of Military Academic Medicine, I met several exceptional medical officers whose dedication and experiences inspired me to pursue a career in military medicine.

What would people be surprised to learn about you?

BL: Two years ago, I founded the Canadian Military Medical School Applicant Support (CMMSAS) group to assist veterans, regular force members and reservists in navigating the medical school application process. Through this initiative, I help military members with their medical school applications and interviews, whether they’re applying through the military (MMTP) or civilian streams.

Military applicants bring a wealth of life experience and maturity to the field of medicine. Since launching CMMSAS, I’ve worked with applicants from all branches of the Canadian military – pilots, military police officers, naval warfare officers – many of whom have gone on to receive offers from Canadian medical schools.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned so far in medical school?

BL: That your experience is only as rich as the effort and commitment you put into it. Although I’m drawn to military medicine and surgery, I make a conscious effort to fully engage in every aspect of my training – every patient, every physician and every specialty has something to teach me.

How has your view of health care changed since starting medical school?

BL: I’ve come to truly understand the importance of human connection. As a trainee, it’s easy to focus on textbooks and lectures, learning about diseases and health-care systems abstractly. But experiencing it firsthand with patients is something entirely different.

Patients meet us at some of their most vulnerable moments. There’s a profound sense of trust that patients place in their physicians, something that feels almost sacred. Behind every procedure or visit is a person with a family and community waiting for them. That trust is both humbling and motivating.

How do you stay grounded through the demands of training?

BL: I lean heavily on my Christian faith and the unwavering support of my friends, family and mentors. One person who has been especially instrumental is my classmate and friend Melissa Côté, a fellow military medical student. Whenever I feel like giving up, she’s the one who throws the towel back at me and pushes me to keep going.

I’m also fortunate to have several military and non-military physicians who mentor me. Their patience, guidance and support keep me grounded through the demands of training.

What’s your top piece of advice for students who wish to pursue medicine?

BL: There’s a quote from Dr. Atul Gawande that resonates with me: “When the stakes are our lives and the lives of our children, we expect averageness to be resisted. And so, I push to make myself the best.”

My advice is to work hard and to approach each day with the mindset that everything you do matters. Don’t settle for being average; demand excellence from yourself, both in and out of the classroom. Your profession and your patients demand nothing less than your very best.

What are your goals and hopes for the future?

BL: I hope to match into general surgery, with the goal of continuing to serve my country as a surgeon in the Canadian Armed Forces. I feel called to provide the highest calibre of medical care to our men and women in uniform – whenever and wherever they need it most.