Perovskite is a rising star in the field of materials science. The mineral is a cheaper, more efficient alternative to existing photovoltaic materials like silicon, a semiconductor used in solar cells. Now, new research has shown that applying pressure to the material can alter and fine-tune its structures — and thus properties — for a variety of applications.

Using the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan, a team of researchers observed in real time what happened when they “squeezed” a special type of perovskite between two diamonds. 2D hybrid perovskite is made up of alternating organic and inorganic layers. It’s the interaction between these layers that determines how the material absorbs, emits or controls light, according to chemistry professor Yang Song.

The research team found that applying pressure significantly increased the material’s photoluminescence, making it brighter, which Song says hints at potential applications in LED lighting. The team also observed a continuous change in its colour from green to yellow to red.

“You can tune the colour,” said Song. Being able to observe changes to the material as they happen using ultrabright synchrotron light was critical to their research, Song added.