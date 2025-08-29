Shelly Eh initially believed she could only pursue a few paths with her degree. Now a fourth-year political science student with a minor in refugee and migrant studies, Eh said her experiences at Western have opened her eyes to the wide range of career possibilities.

“There isn’t just one right path after graduation,” she said. “The faculty helps students see that. My view was challenged after receiving insights from my professors, all working in different fields, and student clubs that shared a variety of opportunities.”

Eh’s academic path is deeply personal. During her second year, she enrolled in Anthro 2283: Refugees and the Displaced, taught by professor Randa Farah – an experience that reshaped her academic direction.

“As someone with a refugee background, this course resonated with me on a deeply personal level,” Eh said. For the first time, academic material reflected the realities and histories connected to her own community. Through discussions on global conflicts, Eh explored how media and public policy shape narratives surrounding displacement.

“It helped me better understand forced migration and see my own background within a global context.”

This powerful connection led her to add a minor in anthropology focused on refugee and migrant studies, affirming her identity and enriching her perspective on the political, social and humanitarian dimensions of migration.

“I was moved to see that the institution I attend not only acknowledges these narratives but is home to faculty who actively create space for curiosity, diverse perspectives and lived experience,” Eh said.

‘The heart of the university experience’

Outside the classroom, she has put her knowledge into action with extracurriculars and work opportunities. As a student research analyst with the Leadership and Democracy Lab – a faculty-led think tank supported by Western and Trent University – she collaborated with a team of six analysts to investigate the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s investment in Mahindra Susten, a green energy company in India. Eh focused her research on financial and economic risks and even had the opportunity to speak directly with an OTPP investor to gain insight for the team’s final report.

“This experience allowed me to apply my academic skills in a real-world setting and produce a tangible report to share in my professional portfolio.”

Beyond academics, Eh found a vibrant community by getting involved in student clubs during her third year – a decision she wishes she’d made sooner. She is a member of several groups, including UNICEF at Western, a role that connected her with the Cross-Cultural Learner Centre, a newcomer support agency in London, Ont. She now volunteers there with the Canada Connects program, supporting newcomers in building community connections.

“I’ve developed skills in communication, leadership and advocacy,” Eh said. “Student clubs are at the heart of the university experience – you gain skills and make connections through community building and engagement.”

What stands out most to Eh through her time at Western is the supportive environment in the Faculty of Social Science.

“It’s a space where students uplift each other, both in and out of the classroom. There’s no fear of competition or judgment – just room to grow, connect and be yourself.”