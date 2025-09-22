Researchers at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) have launched a clinical trial evaluating a new type of dialysis filter called Elisio HX™, which may significantly improve outcomes for people living with kidney failure across Canada. Unlike standard filters, the innovative design developed by Nipro is engineered to remove a broader range of toxins from the blood – a breakthrough scientists believe could help patients live longer, healthier lives.

Dialysis is an essential, life-sustaining treatment for millions of people living with kidney failure. It uses a special filter to do the work of the kidney by removing waste, salt and fluid from the blood. However, dialysis can lead to quality of life concerns. Most patients require it at least three days a week and each treatment lasts several hours. A dialysis filter does not work as effectively as a real kidney, which also limits life expectancy.

“While kidney transplants remain the best option for survival, they can involve long waits and many patients are not eligible,” said Dr. Pavel Roshanov, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry professor. “It’s therefore critical that we improve dialysis to enhance patient outcomes, including quality of life.”

The five-year multicentre randomized trial, called DIALEX, will include up to 4,800 patients across more than 100 dialysis units in Canada. This includes dialysis units at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and its satellite locations in Chatham, Goderich, Hanover, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Stratford, Tillsonburg and Woodstock, Ont. Participating patients are randomized to receive dialysis with the standard filter used in most hospitals or a newer type of filter. Heart problems, survival and symptoms associated with dialysis will be compared to determine if dialysis with the new filter leads to better health outcomes and quality of life.

“In this study, we will learn at least two important things,” said Roshanov, scientist at LHSCRI and nephrologist at LHSC. “The first is whether eliminating more toxins through these new types of dialysis filters improves survival. The second is whether this kind of treatment reduces hospitalizations for various reasons, like heart attacks, strokes or infections, and if patients feel better overall.”

Unlike many clinical trials which rely on care being provided in a research-intensive hospital, this study aims to include community hospitals across the country. This will allow patients living in rural areas the opportunity to participate in the trial without needing to travel.

“This study is about putting patients first,” said Roshanov. “By expanding access to participation in this trial, we not only ensure our findings are representative of as many patients as possible, we can also offer an opportunity to patients to access treatments they otherwise wouldn’t be able to.”

Funding for the trial was provided by the Canadian Institutes for Health Research and Western’s Health Data Research Network Canada Pragmatic Trials Training Program.