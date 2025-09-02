He’s a true triple threat.

Emmett Charles swept a trio of MVP awards in his graduating year at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, dominating on the school’s basketball, football and track and field teams.

The rare triple crown was a feat his coaches had never seen before. Now Charles is bringing his skills to Alumni Stadium, embracing his new role as a Western Mustangs student-athlete, where he’ll suit up for the football and track and field teams.

“Western has a rich history in sports, especially football. I want to compete and be the best, which I think is attainable here,” Charles said of determining his post-secondary journey.

The honours he collected in high school are a reminder of what it took to achieve success. In addition to his sporting accolades, Charles was awarded the Thames Valley Region SPECTRA award in recognition of his sportsmanship, participation, character, teamwork and achievement.

“I was lucky to have good coaches with each sport, which gave me great guidance and success,” Charles said. “It meant a lot to see a reward for all my hard work. Being recognized for your achievements is definitely a fulfilling feeling and I was very grateful to receive all the awards I did.”

Charles said his training helps him compete at a high level across multiple sports, such as his speed from the track carrying over to the football field and basketball court.

He’s hit the field – and the gym – for Mustangs training camp this summer, despite nursing an injury.

“Football preseason was tough, but a fun experience,” he said. “I have been dealing with injury, but the team is very supportive in helping me recover.”

Soon, he’ll start business classes at King’s University College. Academics are an important focus for Charles, alongside his athletic pursuits. He’s preparing to balance the demands of practices, competition and business coursework.

“My goal is to continue my athletic and academic success going into university,” he said. “The workload will definitely be increased, but I think maintaining my goals and values will continue to push me to succeed. Working on organization and time management will also be key in this next step.”

For Charles, staying close to home was part of the appeal. With family nearby and many of his friends also heading to Western, the chance to step onto the national stage in purple and white felt like the perfect fit.

The Mustangs opened their season Aug. 20 with a dramatic quadruple-overtime comeback against the Queen’s Gaels in Kingston, Ont., followed by a win over Guelph on Aug. 31. They next play Sept. 6 against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees at Alumni Stadium.

All Mustangs regular season home games are free for students – across every sport, not just football.

It’s part of the campus culture Charles is excited to experience firsthand. Above all, he’s eager to build connections with teammates and classmates.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people, especially my football teammates, and working hard together.”

For Charles, it’s all about showing up and putting in the work.

“The key is staying consistent with your goals. You may not have 100 per cent today, but showing up and doing all you can is what matters.”