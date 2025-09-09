For Maggie Parkinson, stepping into Bluewater Health this month felt like a homecoming. A member of Aamjiwnaang First Nation, she grew up in the Sarnia area and is now training in the same hospital where her family has long received care.

“It’s really special to be back in my home community,” she said. “I hope to one day have a family practice here, serving Aamjiwnaang and the surrounding area. Being close to community and learning here makes that feel possible.”

Parkinson is one of five third-year medical students beginning their full clerkship training in Sarnia-Lambton this month, working alongside local physicians and health teams in specialties ranging from emergency medicine to psychiatry.

The new Sarnia Clerkship program, which launched at a special event attended by government officials and health-care and community leaders on Sept. 8, builds on a long-standing partnership between Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and Bluewater Health.

This year, the new program welcomed five medical students to complete their full clerkship training. Each subsequent year, another cohort of clerks will follow in their footsteps, establishing an ongoing, steady stream of medical learners to the community.

Strengthened by philanthropic support, the program is designed to give the learners a high-quality, immersive training experience while helping address physician shortages in the region.

“As a university, we’re proud of our close relationship to Southwestern Ontario, and we recognize our accountability to help people access the health care that they need,” said Western President Alan Shepard, who joined local political and community leaders in formally launching the program at Bluewater Health. “We’ve been strong partners with Bluewater Health for more than a quarter century, and together we’re addressing a health-care shortage and building a healthier and stronger community.”