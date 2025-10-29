Jason Oliver has reshaped the tech landscape at renowned British institutions and stepped up as a leader in his lesser-known roles: soccer dad, coach and mentor. Now, his person-centred approach to leadership guides Western Technology Services (WTS).

Prior to Oliver’s appointment as Chief Technology Officer in December 2024, his reputation for driving digital modernization had taken him from the Royal Opera House to the Science Museum Group to a role that “checked all the boxes personally and professionally” at the University of Sussex.

Then, an unexpected call from a recruiter changed everything.

“I’d always said for me to leave Sussex, it would only be for something remarkably compelling – not just for me, but for my whole family,” he said. “Coming to Western has absolutely been the right decision.”

Oliver found a welcoming environment on campus and a familiar off-campus passion.

“Football was such a big part of my life in the U.K. – I mean, soccer. I transferred all my coaching badges to Canada, so now I coach my son’s team. If I’m not at work, I’m probably at soccer.”

Oliver said the sport is just one part of his family’s smooth transition to Canadian life.

“Canada is the best choice I could have made for our kids. They’re both thriving and my wife’s very happy, so I come to work motivated and excited every day. All that flows from home.”

Chief Technology Officer empowers innovation

Like his cross-continental career shift, Oliver’s path toward tech leadership emerged from an unexpected opportunity. While working in a government role, he was tasked with using his legal background to negotiate an exit from a contract with an outside IT provider.

“I learned a lot about the services that were needed, as opposed to the services that were being provided,” he said. “After that, I was asked to recruit a team to provide in-house IT, and within five years, we were nominated as one of the best teams in the U.K.”

Oliver is now focused on building a supportive digital environment for all students, staff, faculty and researchers. That support includes mentoring, either one-to-one through WTS, or at the Instructional Technology Resource Centre (ITRC), where students gain technical skills while preparing instructional resources for teaching staff.

“Mentoring allows us to elevate others so they have the confidence to navigate their obstacles. I’ve been blessed with opportunities to develop chief information officers through mentoring. That’s really important to me,” he said.

Oliver values a leadership style that puts “people ahead of technology, every time.” His visionary leadership and impact in higher education earned him a 2025 Global CIO 100 Award.

“I spent the last few years leading technology at Sussex, but it wasn’t about technology. It was about creating an environment of openness and experimentation where people could try new things to improve systems. All of that is about developing people and that’s what I try to bring to this role.” – Jason Oliver, Chief Technology Officer, Western Technology Services

Integrating AI in higher education

Oliver sees a significant opportunity at Western to open doors for that kind of experimentation, particularly in the realm of AI. He wants to help students and staff develop skills to navigate the proliferation of AI-powered tools. He observes that students who grew up with AI in their elementary school curriculum tend to feel more prepared, whereas people who first encounter it later in life may feel uneasy about the future of higher education with AI.

“I think what people are feeling comes from not yet understanding how and what AI tools should be used for. There’s a change management element here around removing that vacuum that people are filling with trepidation and worry,” he said.

That process is underway. Oliver quickly moved to open access to Microsoft Copilot, amid the introduction of AI education and resources for staff and faculty. Western is also establishing an Artificial Intelligence Resource Centre (AIRC), modeled after its ITRC. Hiring is ongoing to staff the AIRC with full-time employees and students who will support anyone on campus with advice and resources for effective use of AI tools.

Oliver views the integration of AI as not only inevitable, but essential for augmenting student learning, by pointing them to areas where they can improve their thinking or identify gaps in their knowledge.

“AI is possibly the most transformational technology for student outcomes that we’ve seen since the advent of computers in the 80s,” he said.

Innovative IT solutions for higher education

In addition to leveraging AI to maximize its potential, Oliver is focused on protecting the university and its data in an age of high-risk security threats. He credits his team’s work on the Cybersmart initiative with increasing awareness about online protection. Cybersmart helps staff keep data secure with training to recognize phishing and other scams, and practise safe online habits.

“The success of Cybersmart sometimes flies under the radar, but it’s huge,” he said. “Our collective ability to prevent security breaches protects us as individuals and ensures we’re protecting Western’s reputation.”

WTS is also responsible for keeping the campus’s wide range of information technology and related services running smoothly, from cellular systems, software and data storage to technology support, web management and risk assessments, among many others.

One of those key services is provided by the Classroom Technology Group (CTG), the team that designs, maintains and oversees technology integration into Western’s buildings. CTG was recently recognized for finding audio solutions for the multipurpose room in the new Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepeneurship and Innovation.

Oliver said the team’s success is rooted in an open-minded approach to understanding the technological needs of the people using the spaces.

“They don’t make assumptions – that’s something I advocate for and encourage all members of this team to do, too. The CTG team listens to what people want out of their space and how it needs to work for various uses. Then they start thinking about how technology can create the right outcomes. They do that with enthusiasm and deliver brilliant outcomes.”

Oliver’s long-term vision at Western extends beyond departmental boundaries to embed technology throughout all university operations, with WTS sharing responsibility for student outcomes alongside faculty and staff.

“Ultimately, we’re one university, and we all thrive together.”