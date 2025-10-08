As part of its commitment to develop knowledge that builds a healthier and more sustainable future for the world, Western has partnered with the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP).

The KCFP empowers future leaders in Small Island Developing States by providing the opportunity to undertake PhD research focused on critical economic, social and environmental development challenges. The PhD candidates pursue doctoral studies while working in their home countries, ensuring the research directly benefits their communities.

By collaborating with a partner university within the Commonwealth, the fellows have access to expertise, mentorship and resources that support and advance their research.

The new initiative, developed and delivered by the Association of Commonwealth Universities, was inspired by the life’s work of His Majesty King Charles III, who has long advocated for efforts to address the urgent challenges presented by climate change.

“It is my fervent hope these new fellowships will play a significant role in furthering the free exchange of knowledge and advancing the spirit of mutual support that lies at the heart of our Commonwealth – today, tomorrow and towards a brighter future for all.”- His Majesty King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth and ACU patron

Western is one of 23 universities — and currently the only one in Canada — along with those in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, to support at least one candidate.

“The King’s Commonwealth Fellows will bring rich experience and perspectives to contribute to our global outlook and engagement as a university,” said Western president Alan Shepard. “This aligns well with our commitment to educating global citizens, championing interdisciplinary research and collaborating on initiatives aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Western welcomes King’s Commonwealth Fellow, PhD candidate Mark Bastian

Among the first cohort of fellows is Mark Bastian, a herpetologist focused on the ecology, behavior and disease of neotropical anurans (frogs) in Guyana.

Bastian will collaborate with Western professor Bryan Neff, whose expertise on the behaviour, genetics and ecology of fishes aligns closely with Bastian’s work.

Kamran Siddiqui, vice-provost, School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies said partnering with international academics like Bastian enriches Western’s research and academic community.

“The King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme allows us to bring talented PhD scholars to Western — scholars we may not have otherwise met — providing them with access to world-class facilities and mentorship to enrich their research experience,” Siddiqui said. “The fellowship also provides an opportunity for Western to establish a collaborative research partnership with a university in a Small Island Developing State.”

Amphibians essential indicators of ecosystem health

A curatorial assistant at the Center for the Study of Biological Diversity and a lecturer within the department of biology at the University of Guyana, Bastian described amphibians as essential indicators of ecosystem health, but also among the most threatened animal groups worldwide.

His current research focuses on how human activities, specifically small-scale gold mining, alter the environment in ways that make frogs more susceptible to chytridiomycosis — a deadly disease that affects amphibians. It’s caused by the fungal pathogen Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (Bd) and has decimated amphibian populations globally.

Bastian aims to measure key environmental parameters such as water chemistry and pollutant levels in mining-affected and pristine areas, and to determine the distribution and prevalence of Bd in frog populations across undisturbed and disturbed sites.

He hopes his work will inform conservation efforts focused on protecting frog populations and maintaining the health of their tropical forest habitats. Bastian also wants his findings to drive more sustainable mining practices, which can support both national and international biodiversity and environmental monitoring policies, especially in accordance with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030.

“By developing predictive models that link environmental disturbances to disease dynamics, this work will enhance our understanding of how land-use changes and climate factors collectively influence biodiversity,” Bastian said. “The insights gained will have broader uses for ecological management and conservation across tropical regions worldwide.”

Bastian said he is deeply honoured to have been chosen for the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship.

“Working with Western and Professor Neff provides an invaluable opportunity to enhance my research through mentorship, advanced methodologies and access to broader scientific networks,” he said.

“I am especially eager to learn new approaches to ecological monitoring and genetic analysis that can be applied to amphibian populations in Guyana and the wider Neotropics. Beyond the technical aspects, I hope this collaboration fosters long-term partnerships that will benefit students, colleagues and conservation efforts in my country and region.”