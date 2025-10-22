From tuberculosis treatment to research security, new federal government funding will equip Western scholars to improve lives across the country.

Federal Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly announced investments of $690 million in the Canada Research Chairs Program and the Research Support Fund, among other awards, on Oct. 22.

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor Patrick Moynihan was announced as Western’s newest Canada Research Chair, and seven existing chairs were renewed. The university will also receive nearly $13.9 million in research support funding, which helps to cover the indirect costs of research.

“Federal investments in vital talent programs like Canada Research Chairs help reinforce Canada’s position as a global leader in research,” said Penny Pexman, Western’s vice-president (research). “Equally important are sustained – and increased – commitments to the indirect costs of research through the Research Support Fund, which help us provide the infrastructure and supports needed to drive discovery and innovation.”

From maintaining labs and equipment to meeting ethical standards, the federal funding for research support helps units across campus fuel impactful work.

“These investments support the people and equipment that lead to groundbreaking discoveries supporting economic prosperity, human health and societal progress,” said London Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos. “London truly benefits from having a world-class research institution right here and likewise, the university is the beneficiary of all the City of London and Londoners have to offer.”

Canada Research Chairs Program ‘vital’

Moynihan is working toward a future where tuberculosis is a disease of the past.

The newly announced Canada Research Chair in Mechanistic Bacteriology is taking aim at the disease by examining mycobacteria – a group of bacteria known for their thick, waxy cell walls – at the molecular level.

“The bacteria that cause tuberculosis have a protective shell that’s key to vaccines, diagnostics and treatments,” Moynihan said. “We’re studying how this shell is built to help make all of these better.”

Moynihan, a professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, is homing in on new enzymes his research group discovered, which mycobacteria use to change their outer surface.

Using tools from genetics, molecular biology, biochemistry and structural biology, Moynihan is studying these enzymes in hopes of discovering ultra-rapid diagnostics to help people get treatment faster. He also hopes his work will ultimately usher in new generations of improved tuberculosis vaccines.

Tuberculosis kills more than one million people per year and infects about 10 million annually. Predominantly impacting impoverished and marginalized populations, there is an urgent and widespread need for cheaper and more effective ways of mitigating the deadly disease.

“In 2025, no one should be dying from a condition that is both preventable and curable. We have the scientific tools and medical knowledge to eradicate tuberculosis,” Moynihan added. “It is no longer a question of possibility, but of global will.”

Moynihan said the Canada Research Chair program will play a “vital role” in growing his research.

“It provides the time, resources and support needed to pursue ambitious projects that might not be feasible otherwise. This opportunity allows my team to explore new ideas and pursue higher risk ideas,” he said. “It is an honour to hold the chair, and I am very grateful to the many people who helped make it possible, especially my lab members, collaborators and mentors.”

Renewed Canada Research Chairs at Western

– Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Public Health Economics Shehzad Ali, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

– Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Banking and Insurance Analytics Cristián Bravo Roman , Faculty of Science

– Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Roman Archaeology Elizabeth (Beth) Greene , Faculty of Arts and Humanities

– Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Corrosion Science Yolanda Hedberg , Faculty of Science

– Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Lung Imaging to Change Patient Outcomes Grace Parraga , Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

– Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Advanced Cell-instructive Materials and Biotherapeutics Arghya Paul , Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Science

– Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Translational Cognitive Neuroscience Lisa Saksida , Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

***